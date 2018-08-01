'Smiths' of Smithfield Farringdon
The Smithfield stalwart, now owned and minorly refurbished by Young’s.
Now owned by Young’s, this popular multi-level British food and drink hub has been given a little spruce up. But, comfortingly, not too much has changed. The ground floor is still a raucous, sweaty bar that spills on to the street; a more serene cocktail bar sits above that; then a medium-priced restaurant is on the second floor. Finally, there’s this: the third- (top-) floor room, dedicated to fine dining and with a lovely outdoor terrace.
Across the road, Behind Smithfield Market, St Paul’s and The Shard loom high on the skyline and silently scrutinise each course set before you. For the most part they would approve. Among starters, delicate Orkney scallops with air-dried ham were out-muscled by a gala pie, runny egg and all, accompanied by the crispest beer-pickled vegetables and a chunky, tart piccalilli. For mains, and with the meat ‘locally sourced’ a few strides away, you would think that a sirloin couldn’t possibly be served up tough and with 30 percent fat (!) but it was. The fillet, however, passed muster with flying colours. Be warned: sides, particularly the fries, are all far too big for one person, probably even two. A nice problem to have.
Another nice problem is pudding: no matter what you order you’ll be jealous of what everyone else has on their plate. Every one’s a winner, really: both the rhubarb parfait and blueberry panacotta were stars of the meal. As the Wandsworth brewery continues to add to their portfolio across town, it appears its maxim is ‘if it ain’t broke’…
Spread over four floors with each level varying in design, food, drink and atmosphere, ‘SMITHS’ of Smithfield has something for everyone – whatever their mood or budget. The number one place for world class steak, breakfasts and craft beer in London.
Established in 2000, ‘SMITHS’ is loved by regular guests and a welcome surprise for first timers. We are delighted to announce the launch of our second Smiths of Smithsfield site, Cannon Street, at the end of November.
For 16 years ‘SMITHS’ kitchen has only worked with British farmers and the country’s largest and oldest meat market – the iconic Smithfield Market – just across the road from the original Smithfields site.
So, whether you are after authentic food served up with a tasty twist, a spacious private room to hire, or a cool and crisp craft beer after work, this is the perfect place for all your social occasions.
|Venue name:
|'Smiths' of Smithfield Farringdon
|Contact:
|Address:
|
67-77 Charterhouse Street
London
EC1M 6HJ
|Transport:
|Tube: Barbican
|Price:
|Dinner for two with drinks and service: around £170.
Average User Rating
2.8 / 5
Rating Breakdown
- 5 star:1
- 4 star:6
- 3 star:5
- 2 star:1
- 1 star:5
I went to Smiths for the first time on Sunday, and I have to say I am very sorely unimpressed! I redeemed Timeout's £20 bottomless brunch offer with them, and everything from the reservation process to the food to the service was a nightmare!
To reserve, you must send through your voucher number and security codes as detailed in the fine print. That's fine, however, I was clearly corresponding with several different staff members through their one inbox as I was asked to provide the same information on two occasions. If the staff had scrolled down in the thread this could have been easily avoided, and would have lead to having a much more professional service.
The day before the reservation, I received a voicemail asking to confirm my reservation. I returned the call to confirm accordingly, but the woman on the line could not find my reservation! Absolutely ridiculous as she had called 15 minutes prior to confirm it! It ended up being that my reservation was not booked under my name which I had given in the original emails to reserve. See above regarding lack of communication and professionalism via email correspondence!
Upon arrival at Smiths, we were greeted by a very sullen and unfriendly young woman who took a good minute or so to find our names on the reservation list. We were then seated at a tiny round table next to a pillar, which effectively made the space even smaller. Very disappointing for having had a reservation for over two weeks in advance! Upon arrival of our server, he noticed that we were having the bottomless brunch and before asking any questions (i.e.. how are you, can I get you any drinks) he demanded I show him my voucher number and security code. Not only was this beyond rude, I was not informed prior to coming that I would additionally be required to have a paper copy. The sullen hostess did not mention it upon seating us either.
After finding the information requested on my phone, I had the humiliating and more frustrating than anything experience of having to confirm this with not just the server and hostess, but what appeared to be a more experienced server or manager as well. Standing at the front entrance with three staff members as they painstakingly confirmed each character of all four codes was ridiculous and maddening to the point where we almost felt we should leave entirely.
Once they had confirmed the reservation, they did not apologise whatsoever for the inconvenience or thank me for providing the codes (again!) but simply said "it's fine".
As the room we were in (Ground Floor Cafe) was exceptionally humid for a cloudy day, we asked to be seated outside. This was not a problem, other than the fact that the servers rarely ever made their rounds outside. After our first round of drinks (we chose mimosas) we sat outside for 10 minutes before I had to go inside to request more drinks. For a "bottomless" brunch, I found this to be terribly poor service.
When our food finally arrived, it was truly disappointing. I wish I had taken a photo to show as proof! It arrived 30 minutes past ordering and was the stingiest sized portion (think child's meal) I've seen. I had ordered a avocado on toast with poached eggs, but got ONE piece of Tesco quality bread, a thin smear of avocado (just a bit more than what peanut butter on toast would be like) and two eggs so well done that they were NOT poached, but practically hard boiled! There was no oozing yolk in either of them, the yolks were hard all the way through BOTH!
Honestly, I was so excited for this brunch and had such high expectations, but was very very disappointed in the whole experience. I'm not even a moaner and this is the first time I've felt I needed to post a review of this nature, as the service was just truly astonishingly horrible. There was not one redeeming factor either (i.e., good food bad/bad service or good service/bad food), as the entire trip we made out to Smiths was a waste of time and money.
The food is quite expensive, and though reliably good - nothing special. The breakfast is nice, and good atmosphere if you forgive the incredibly uncomfortable chairs!
Visited the cafe on the ground floor the weekend just past to partake in their bottomless brunch...and it was one of the worst I've ever had if I base it on the food and drinks. The Prosecco option we chose was a struggle to drink, tasting more like Passion Pop (for Antipodean readers) and never being quite cold. We ordered more lunch food options than breakfast with the chicken burger and lamb kofta. While the chicken in the burger was fine, the bun was so dry that half of it wasn't eaten. The lamb kofta was five measly looking things that were dry as can be with two small cherry tomatoes sliced in half on a bed of hummus and one pita sliced in two, quite a pathetic offering.
In saying all this, the cafe had a great vibe even for the Sunday of a Bank Holiday weekend and the service was fantastic, the only positive things I have to say about this place. It's not often I'll write a review like this but this brunch was an absolute let down and I'd discourage any Time Out reader from taking up the current offer.
The most appalling service I have ever experienced, 3rd floor front of house staff require full training or sacking. Saturday night 8:30pm No sirloin available in the meat packing district on the 1st sitting on a Saturday night!!...,No rioja available ,No pully f available & no bread!! do I need to say more? Well Yes I do, served gents before ladies from the wrong side , spilt wine on main dish and on to the table with no attempt to rectify, main courses arrived to a table full of empty 1st course plates , Manger (Mr andys.... as he said) could not care and when confronted about the despicable service his comment were “ We never have complains ” “ive been here 2 months and we are still trying to get it right” so he just contradicted himself. With only 7 tables booked for the whole of Saturday night this probably reflects other diners previous experience of shoddy non existence service, I expected a full explication from @JohnTorode1
What a disappointing meal - we were on the 2nd floor. My first choice of starter was unavailable so I chose the Squid - this was pretty good - Now the bad bit - I chose the fancifully described steak and chips - steak was tiny and the chips were so overdone there was no soft bit inside them utter rubbish. How John Torode can criticise people on Masterchef I will never no. If you cannot train your staff to cook a chip then you are in trouble. An utter disgrace for 18 odd quid. My other half had Sea Bass which was very nice but the accompanying salad she thought had rancid oil on it. GIVE THIS PLACE A WIDE BIRTH - you'd be better off going to a Harvester for dinner.
Great food and atmosphere.
Went there weds 7th Dec, table of 9, so we weren't worried about spending money. Used the 2nd floor restaurant, having been to top floor on 6 previous occasions. It was dreadful !!! Meat overcooked, and like boot leather, they'd run out of mash, new potato's and nearly all the veggies. Only brussel tops and a few mushrooms were available !!!! What's wrong with running down to the local Tesco's and getting some emergency rations? Or maybe use the frezzer for some peas and carrots !!! HOW THE HELL CAN A RESTAURANT RUN OUT OF FOOD ???????? That's not the end of it though. Self righteous attitude of the staff, not much in the way of any apology for a restaurant to run out of food, no offer of any free drinks, no reduction on the bill, which was about £750 !!!! My advice, DON'T GO THERE !!!!! There are much better places. The owner, the sanctimonious John Torode should be ashamed of the place. Running like this he has no right to criticise or make judgements of people on his Masterchef programme. I'd like to give a rating of a minus number !!!!!
Last night we returned to Smith’s of Smithfield for a second wonderful meal. On around the same date last year, our friend Hannah invited us there for her birthday dinner, having had a real trauma trying to find a good restaurant in London who would accept a booking of ten without a deposit and/or set menu. SOS though were happy to oblige us with a lovely large table in their second floor dining room, and so we returned again this year for Hannah’s celebrations. Adam and I are self-named ‘ethicureans’ and only eat free range meat, and fish that’s line caught and responsibly sourced, so dining out for us is often a disappointment as we forego the amazing looking meat and fish dishes in exchange for a vegetarian meal which fits in with our rules. When we first heard we were going to SOS though we checked out their website to find out a little more about their ingredients and sourcing, and then after a quick phone call we found that all their meat is in fact free range….not just ‘British’ or ‘outdoor bred’. One waiter even said to us ‘I wouldn’t work here if they served any less’. So, that box ticked, we arrived to the buzzing ground floor bar for arrival drinks before heading upstairs (in the trendily red-quilt-lined lift) to our table situated between the open kitchen and a vast well overlooking the floor below. These, and the other busy tables made for a great atmosphere in what is actually a pretty large restaurant (130 covers), and the attentive and knowledgeable staff certainly helped too. Last night, having nearly spoiled our dinner on a rather-too-large lunch, Adam and I opted out of starters….although I couldn’t resist a few excellent Rock Oysters with sherry vinaigrette (£2.20 each) whilst everyone had their gorgeous looking Dorset Crab & Cox Apple on Toasted Sourdough (£9) and Cream of Cauliflower with Cheese Puffs (£5). Onto mains though and ‘eating light’ soon went out of the window as we were determined to make the most of our meaty feast. Adam chose the South Devon Rib Steak (Aged 21 Days), with Chips & Mayo (£17.50) which was served beautifully pink and perfectly succulent. For me, it was the Rosé Veal in Egg & Parmesan, with Rocket & Anchovies (£16) and although it wasn’t a pretty plate (I’m not a rocket person, and the veal was completely covered in the egg like a sort of omlettey schnitzel) the veal was tender and tasty….as was my side order of wonderfully silky mash (£2.50). We were too stuffed for puddings, but opposite me, Greg’s Sticky Toffee Pudding (£7) made me very envious as the smell of the hot toffee was almost enough to make me place a late order. Adam settled for an espresso whilst I finished my wine (slow drinker) which he tells me was very good. And by the time we’d finished chatting the place was nearly empty, but with no less atmosphere for it….. and so we left pleasantly full and rather jolly, vowing not to leave it so long until our next visit.