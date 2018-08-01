'Smiths' of Smithfield Farringdon

Now owned by Young’s, this popular multi-level British food and drink hub has been given a little spruce up. But, comfortingly, not too much has changed. The ground floor is still a raucous, sweaty bar that spills on to the street; a more serene cocktail bar sits above that; then a medium-priced restaurant is on the second floor. Finally, there’s this: the third- (top-) floor room, dedicated to fine dining and with a lovely outdoor terrace.

Across the road, Behind Smithfield Market, St Paul’s and The Shard loom high on the skyline and silently scrutinise each course set before you. For the most part they would approve. Among starters, delicate Orkney scallops with air-dried ham were out-muscled by a gala pie, runny egg and all, accompanied by the crispest beer-pickled vegetables and a chunky, tart piccalilli. For mains, and with the meat ‘locally sourced’ a few strides away, you would think that a sirloin couldn’t possibly be served up tough and with 30 percent fat (!) but it was. The fillet, however, passed muster with flying colours. Be warned: sides, particularly the fries, are all far too big for one person, probably even two. A nice problem to have.

Another nice problem is pudding: no matter what you order you’ll be jealous of what everyone else has on their plate. Every one’s a winner, really: both the rhubarb parfait and blueberry panacotta were stars of the meal. As the Wandsworth brewery continues to add to their portfolio across town, it appears its maxim is ‘if it ain’t broke’…