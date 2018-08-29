Soif
An atmospheric Paris-style bistro on Battersea Rise.
Soif is about as jolie a neighbourhood joint as you’ll get outside of France. A long-standing Battersea Rise offshoot of Covent Garden’s Terroirs, the vibe is textbook bustling bistro, with a subtle whiff of mid-century Parisian cool: think artsy French posters and records strung about among the walls of emptied wine bottles and clattery Thonet-style seating.
The food was, on the whole, very good. First, the highs. A perfect charcuterie plate, with coarse slices of melty, fennel-flecked and clove-tinged finocchiona salami, followed by a bowl of Isle of Wight toms, doused with decent oil and dotted with smushed basil. The onglet in a steak frites was a whacking great slab of meat, perfect pink at its centre and served with a rustling pile of excellent fries. Finally, an ascetic dessert of dense, sweet-savoury whipped ricotta with berries and lemon curd utterly sang of summer. All startlingly simple stuff.
Elsewhere, a dish of zesty citrus-cured seabass would have benefited from more delicate slivers of fish, and an otherwise bright and seasonal dish of springy fettucine with courgettes, ricotta and lemon was so under-seasoned that I practically upended the salt pot over it. In short, there were more hits than misses, though even at its best, it’s not really the kind of food you’d travel miles for unless you’re a hardened Europhile. But as atmospheric local spots go, this is solid-gold stuff. Bully for you, Battersea.
|Venue name:
|Soif
|Address:
|
27 Battersea Rise
London
SW11 1HG
|Transport:
|Tube: Clapham Junction
|Price:
|Dinner for two with drinks and service: around £110.
Average User Rating
3.5 / 5
Rating Breakdown
- 5 star:3
- 4 star:2
- 3 star:1
- 2 star:0
- 1 star:2
I'm used to seeing this place buzzing at night with people spilling onto the terrace, but I came at lunch time with some girlfriends. Much quieter but with the same amazing food, really interesting wines and a very chilled atmosphere. Nice and cool inside and sunny on the Terrace. Discovered it was 25% off for lunch on the whole menu, including all our drinks - even wine !! We'll be back :)
ate here on saturday night, and had a fantastic evening. food was great, wine was fab, atmosphere was lovely, and the service was fantastic -attentive and lots of smiles.. so for all the complaints below I think they must have taken it on board.
Don't come to this restaurant. Overpriced. Bland food. Unintelligible staff. The wine that we had was practically undrinkable. All this for £100.
Ate here last night for the second time. Food was really outstanding both times. Service: atrocious. Needed to beg/borrow/steal fresh cutlery between courses, our waiter helped himself to half a glass of our nice red wine, plates kept going to the wrong person at the table, the list goes on. Really a shame since the food was delish.
Over rated and over priced. Pushy service, food looked like it was dropped from a height onto my plate. tables to small to enjoy meal. Wine list impressive but didnt have first 2 choices and took ages to find third option.
Excellent wine list. Great atmosphere and superb unpretentious food
I went to Soif on 30th Ddecember and had a fantastic time. It is a great restaurant which was buzzing with other tables of happy people! The menu was full of choice with plenty of plates which you wouldn't have at home. I had the special for my main which was Rabbit and it was cooked perfectly and tasted fantastic. Homemade black pudding which was delicious and great to have as not many restaurants would actually make that. The wine list was also brilliant, lots of choice and if you aren't sure the staff were very knowledgable about what to have with what dish. In fact the staff were very helpful throughout the evening, being attentive, sharp and happy. I cannot wait to return and see what other options there are on the menu!