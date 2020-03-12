Sons and Daughters

A high-end sandwich shop in King’s Cross.

Tucked away in Coal Drops Yard, Sons + Daughters is all about so-called gourmet sarnies. Inside, the small room is sleek and attractive, with a pastel colour scheme and chic chequered furnishings. So far, so good.

The sandwiches themselves, sadly, were overpriced and inconsistent. A high point was the S+D take on prawn cocktail. Between two slices of soft granary bread, the crustacean filling had been elevated by a spot of genius: the inclusion of crunchy prawn crackers. Inventive and fun. Plus, the shredded napa cabbage, alongside a pickled ginger and jalapeño vinaigrette, gave it all a lovely, sharp juiciness.

Also good: a side of fries sprinkled with sriracha salt. They were fluffy and fresh, though they did need more seasoning.

But there were issues. Our baguette with merguez (spicy lamb sausage) was a flop: under-filled and unexciting. The meat too, though full of flavour, was greasy and gristly. It was okay, but not £9 okay. Later, a salad with red rice and beetroot looked delicious, but was completely bland except for pieces of crisp, roasted kale. Service was mostly friendly, but was somewhat spoiled by a lone gruff waiter. Sons + Daughters looks the part, and the sarnies are nice enough, but it’s just not worth the price.