Ankyu DIY macrame kit
© Ankyu/Amazon

7 gifts to buy after visiting Amazon's Black Friday Live

Fill stockings with prezzies from these independent businesses in London and nearby

It’s a day (week… month?) that promises cut-price clothes, tech, homeware and more. But you know what else you can scoop up this Black Friday? Christmas presents. Sadly, ’tis the season of thinking about others. So you should probably get a few gifts while scooping up deals for yourself.

This year, it’s not just the internet that’s brimming with Black Friday hubbub, oh no. Amazon has launched an all-new IRL event that’s sure to cause a stir. Taking place at Victoria House from November 25-28, Black Friday Live features a whole bunch of exciting events. There’s live music with Alexandra Burke and Ray BLK, cocktail mixing with Laura Whitmore, storytelling with Alesha Dixon and business challenge-offs with Jamie Liang and Spencer Matthews, to name a few.

And if you’re looking for ways to gift sustainably? You’re in the right place. The dedicated Christmas market will only be showcasing small businesses, while the Handmade Atelier stage will have you making your own creations with sellers themselves. Can’t make it on the day? No bother, you can find them all via Amazon’s Gift Finder, small business spotlight and dedicated deals page. Read on to find some of our favourite items from retailers at the event and other independent stores that should be at the top of your wishlist.

Great gift ideas

Earrings from Mani & Lizaa (£9.99)
© Mani & Lizaa/Amazon

Earrings from Mani & Lizaa (£9.99)

The folks from Mani & Lizaa will be at Amazon’s live event, running workshops on November 25 and 26. Not only will you be able to create your very own earrings with them, but you can head online to find some of their sought-after wooden jewellery to give this festive season (so you don’t have to give away the ones you made).

Soundilicious from Gamely (£8.99, was £12.99)
© Gamely/Amazon

Soundilicious from Gamely (£8.99, was £12.99)

Christmas games like Monopoly and Pictionary are overdone. Plus, no one really enjoys playing them after a couple of years. Jazz things up a little with something from Gamely. For Black Friday, this Brighton independent is selling a game that’ll have you mimicking noises and eventually have everyone genuinely laughing.

DIY Macrame from Ankyu (£18.50)
© Ankyu/Amazon

DIY Macrame from Ankyu (£18.50)

Another creator taking over the Handmade Atelier stage is Ankyu. Renowned for its gorgeous macrame creations, this place sells DIY kits for those looking to unleash their inner artist. A perfect gift for chilly winter nights and the Twixmas period, this hanging basket is a fun thing to do and looks great once constructed.

Lavender soap from Funky Soap Shop (£3.50)
© Funky Soap Shop/Amazon

Lavender soap from Funky Soap Shop (£3.50)

London small business Funky Soap Shop is set to appear at Amazon’s Black Friday Live event on November 27 and 28, offering you the chance to create delicious bath bombs, massage oil, beard oil and more. If it smells so good that you don’t want to share? You can head to their shop online to purchase aromatic gifts for the whole family.

Calendar Clock from Jaques London (£12.74, was £16.99)
© Jaques London

Calendar Clock from Jaques London (£12.74, was £16.99)

It’s hard to figure out what to buy for babies and little ones, but we’d argue this is among some of the cutest Black Friday toys we’ve seen. Jaques of London specialises in making top-quality wooden games that are built to last. This will have them learning all about the calendar in a way that’s fun, plus it’s actually designed by teachers themselves.

