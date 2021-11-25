It’s a day (week… month?) that promises cut-price clothes, tech, homeware and more. But you know what else you can scoop up this Black Friday? Christmas presents. Sadly, ’tis the season of thinking about others. So you should probably get a few gifts while scooping up deals for yourself.

This year, it’s not just the internet that’s brimming with Black Friday hubbub, oh no. Amazon has launched an all-new IRL event that’s sure to cause a stir. Taking place at Victoria House from November 25-28, Black Friday Live features a whole bunch of exciting events. There’s live music with Alexandra Burke and Ray BLK, cocktail mixing with Laura Whitmore, storytelling with Alesha Dixon and business challenge-offs with Jamie Liang and Spencer Matthews, to name a few.

And if you’re looking for ways to gift sustainably? You’re in the right place. The dedicated Christmas market will only be showcasing small businesses, while the Handmade Atelier stage will have you making your own creations with sellers themselves. Can’t make it on the day? No bother, you can find them all via Amazon’s Gift Finder, small business spotlight and dedicated deals page. Read on to find some of our favourite items from retailers at the event and other independent stores that should be at the top of your wishlist.

This article includes affiliate links. These links have no influence on our editorial content. For more information, click here.