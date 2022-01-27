Campbell & Syme is where the true coffee heads of London go (along with those who just so happen to be living in East Finchley). This isn’t because they serve coffee in laboratory vessels, it’s because the coffee is simply great. But you don't have to go all the way to N2 to secure the bag, they deliver their coffee to your door (and it's roasted to order!) You can choose between a three, six, and 12-month subscription, and they'll ground it for you too if you prefer. No need for him to go to that railway arch and drop a fiver on a coffee ever again (unless he drinks all of this stuff!)
Price: From £33 (for three months)