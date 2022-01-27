London
two Oré Mi candles with flame lit
Photograph: Libreria

Eight great London-made Valentine’s Day gifts for men

Woah, February already? Don’t worry, we’ve rounded up all the gift ideas your man will love, made in and around London

Written by
Rhys Thomas
Ah that time of year again, where on a specific day, if you don't buy them that special something they will hate you forever! Well, they probably won't really, but it's definitely not worth the risk. So with that in mind, we thought we'd curate a bunch of nice things for you to buy the man in your life. They're all London-based products, and loads are sustainable. Guaranteed happy boyfriend pleasers, for sure! Whether he likes a tipple of whisky, spending years shaving his face, or could use a nice set of books. It's all here, shopping made easy (and local). You (and him) are so welcome! 

This article includes affiliate links. These links have no influence on our editorial content. For more information, click here.

A Campbell & Syme coffee subscription
Photograph: Campbell & Syme

1. A Campbell & Syme coffee subscription

Campbell & Syme is where the true coffee heads of London go (along with those who just so happen to be living in East Finchley). This isn’t because they serve coffee in laboratory vessels, it’s because the coffee is simply great. But you don't have to go all the way to N2 to secure the bag, they deliver their coffee to your door (and it's roasted to order!) You can choose between a three, six, and 12-month subscription, and they'll ground it for you too if you prefer. No need for him to go to that railway arch and drop a fiver on a coffee ever again (unless he drinks all of this stuff!) 

Price: From £33 (for three months) 

Green & Blacks gift set
Photograph: Amazon

2. Green & Blacks gift set

Some things are classic for a reason, chocolate on Valentine's Day for example – simply why wouldn’t you? It doesn’t cost loads and it’s a delicious treat. Plus, in the case of this Green & Black’s gift set you’re getting a variety of nice dainty little bars of high-quality organic goodness from a well-loved London-based brand. Whether bae’s got a sweet tooth (hello butterscotch flavour!) or will appreciate a little bit of dark next to his black coffee while watching 'Film Noir'. Maybe he'll give you a bit too. 

Price: £4 

An Oré Mi scented candle
Photograph: Oré Mi

3. An Oré Mi scented candle

Everyone likes a candle. Even if your guy either doesn't buy them or says he does not like them ("what's all the fuss about!") it’s almost certainly not true. Even if you have to light this hand-poured London-made candle in the lounge yourself, he'll secretly enjoy the smell and coziness that comes with it, it's the gift of knowledge and like, physically, a candle. Plus you get to enjoy his house not smelling like spice mix and deodorant too. 

Price: From £9.00 

Murdock London Men’s Shaving Gift Set
Photograph: Amazon

4. Murdock London Men’s Shaving Gift Set

Is your bloke a clean-shaven sort of guy? Maybe some stubble here and there, but a shaver, and a barber lover? Does he spend absolutely ungodly hours in the toilet listening to a podcast meticulously shaving his face? Well, if these traits feel about right, give him the gift of really nice products to shave with from this Shoreditch-based barbers. Inside you'll find a pre-shaving oil, a shaving cream, and a post-shave balm (along with a little booklet on how to shave which is great if he keeps getting little cuts or ingrown hairs and can actually own up to it!). If your bushy bloke is more of a trimmer than a shaver, Murdock also has some lovely beard oils.

Price: £52.99 

A really tasteful book subscription
Photograph: Libreria

5. A really tasteful book subscription

Is your man a man who likes to read? If he’s smashed through Hemmingway and 'Infinite Jest', why not open his bookshelf to some guaranteed good picks, that he might not have picked himself? Libreria is a lovely bookshop on Hanbury Street, just off Brick Lane, and their expert booksellers curate the subscriptions themselves, from under-the-radar new books to great reads that might have slipped you by, they’ll guarantee a book worth reading. There’s a couple of options for subscriptions too: A Mix of Fiction, Non-Fiction and Poetry, just Non-Fiction, just Fiction or Children’s books (something for everyone!). 

Price: £12.49 per month, rolling basis 

Great local whisky
Photograph: Amazon

6. Great local whisky

Yes, most of the whisky he'll have banged on about comes from Scotland or Japan (and Ireland has Whiskey with an 'e' yes yes), but East London Liquor Company has some exceptional spirits that are well worth a look. None more so for a manly man (or literally anyone who likes distilled grains) than their Rye Whisky. It's from 2020, so technically a vintage too. The palate is said to offer notes of sour cherries, candied orange peel, rich oak and peppery spice. Ideal for jazzing up an ‘Old Fashioned’, if your boy sees himself as a bit of a Don Draper. 

Price: £81.95 (70ml) 

Lazy Sage by Natural Perfume
Photograph: Elementary Scents

7. Lazy Sage by Natural Perfume

Elementary Scents are a cool and chic indie perfumery that hand makes natural, vegan-friendly, zero waste, small-batch scents. This product is considered unisex, so it'll be on the more herbaceous floral and fruity side for him and the spicier, woodier side for women, as far as gendered fragrances tend to go. Key notes include sage, cannabis (ooo) and lavendar. Their products are highly concentrated, so a little does go a long way. 

Price: £65 (50ml) 

Simmer Down Serum by Neighbourhood Botanicals
Photograph: Amazon

8. Simmer Down Serum by Neighbourhood Botanicals

It’s about time your guy started on the skincare, no offense to you personally, but we all need a good skincare routine. Whether he might find it all gross and heavy or has a nine-step Korean routine going on, this light serum is the perfect cherry on the cake of a good routine. And isn’t that what gifts are all about? Formulated using raw cold-pressed oils, this serum is great at reducing blemishes and helping skin shine better. 

Price: £28

