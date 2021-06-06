Expert London florists, Pulbrook & Gould, have just launched an incredible new faux flower selection
These are your passport to everlasting floral beauty for your home or workplace
If you’re trying to add some atmos to your surgically painted flat, you can’t beat the look of freshly cut flowers. Unlike putting up frames or painting a statement wall, you don’t need to worry losing your deposit – you can simply plonk them in a vase (or arrange them if you’re channeling your inner Constance Spry) and your home will automatically go up a few levels on the adulting scale. But there is a downside to adding some flora to your front room – most freshly cut ones only look at their best for a short window of time before wilting and dying like the rest of your houseplants, and keeping a fresh supply is a lot more expensive than your almond croissant habit.
Fortunately, Pulbrook & Gould has a solution. The Buckingham Palace Road, Belgravia-based florist has been creating floral works of art for Londoners for more than 65 years, and its faux range pairs the beauty of a freshly cut bouquet with an everlasting material that means your arrangement will always look as fresh as a daisy.
Designed and created in-house by Pulbrook & Gould’s trained florists, the collection caters for all tastes – from Instagram grid-worthy terrariums to some baller hydrangea arrangements. And although they are quite an initial investment, can you put a price on flowers that literally last forever? Here are the best of the bunch from Pulbrook & Gould’s faux range...
A set of three small succulents planters
Succulents are starting point of most houseplant collections, but the novelty soon wears off when you’ve killed the fifth successive one because of overwatering. This set of three small faux succulents gives you a millennial must-have without all the admin.
Faux white calla lilies
These guys just look super fun and would zhuzh up any home. What’s more, unlike the real thing – which are only in season between May and June – these faux ones will be turning heads year-round.
Faux vanilla parrot tulips
Like the calla lilies above, these vanilla parrot tulips are automatic conversation starters thanks to their ruffled petals and bright yellow stamens. Plus, they won’t talk back, like an actual parrot.
Mixed hydrangea arrangement in earthenware vessel
For a real statement investment, look no further than this hydrangea arrangement. Featuring pops of dusty pink, corals and champagne, there’s no better way to brighten up your pad.
