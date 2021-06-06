Expert London florists, Pulbrook & Gould, have just launched an incredible new faux flower selection

If you’re trying to add some atmos to your surgically painted flat, you can’t beat the look of freshly cut flowers. Unlike putting up frames or painting a statement wall, you don’t need to worry losing your deposit – you can simply plonk them in a vase (or arrange them if you’re channeling your inner Constance Spry) and your home will automatically go up a few levels on the adulting scale. But there is a downside to adding some flora to your front room – most freshly cut ones only look at their best for a short window of time before wilting and dying like the rest of your houseplants, and keeping a fresh supply is a lot more expensive than your almond croissant habit.

Fortunately, Pulbrook & Gould has a solution. The Buckingham Palace Road, Belgravia-based florist has been creating floral works of art for Londoners for more than 65 years, and its faux range pairs the beauty of a freshly cut bouquet with an everlasting material that means your arrangement will always look as fresh as a daisy.

Designed and created in-house by Pulbrook & Gould’s trained florists, the collection caters for all tastes – from Instagram grid-worthy terrariums to some baller hydrangea arrangements. And although they are quite an initial investment, can you put a price on flowers that literally last forever? Here are the best of the bunch from Pulbrook & Gould’s faux range...