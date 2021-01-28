Five reasons to order your next bouquet from Flowers & Plants Co.
Business is blooming for this fast and affordable new florist, and it’s no surprise why...
Life is better with flowers. That’s not an opinion; it’s just a fact. Not only do they brighten up the home (something we need more now than ever!) – but you can never go wrong with a bunch of gorgeous blooms as a gift. Launched in 2020, Flowers & Plants Co. is both a bricks-and-mortar shop in Kensington and an online store that prides itself on super-fast flower delivery, innovative designs and affordable prices. With imported and British-grown flowers, Flowers & Plants Co. stocks hundreds of bouquets with everything from seasonal favourites to exotic and hard-to-find varieties. Oh, and gorgeously green plants, too.
With Valentine’s Day coming up, we thought we’d do a deeper dive into why you should really consider Flowers & Plants Co. for your next bouquet.
1. Same-day delivery and nationwide shipping
It’s 10am on a Tuesday, and you’ve just opened up Facebook and got a notification that it’s your sister’s birthday. Your heart begins to race: you can’t believe you’ve forgotten! Pal, fear not. Flowers & Plants Co. offers same-day delivery across most of London seven days a week, 365 days a year. And what if your sister lives up in Leeds? No worries. You can get next-day nationwide delivery when you order by 6pm. Plus, there’s live order tracking, email updates and secure delivery.
2. A massive selection of flowers and customisable bouquets
This ain’t your standard bunch of supermarket daffodils. Got a thing for tulips? Hate hydrangeas? Flowers & Plants Co. has your back. There are hundreds of ready-to-order bouquets, all organised by occasion. But if you want to go off-piste, that’s cool too: you could create your very own floral masterpiece and still get it delivered that very same day. Now that’s a way to step up your Valentine’s Day game this year…
3. Big occasions, sorted
If you’re tying the knot this year, then buddy, you’ve got enough logistical issues to worry about. We can’t predict when big weddings will be allowed again, but we can assure you that Flowers & Plants Co. will ensure that your blooms are perfect for your special day. From dramatic flower walls to bridal bouquets and centrepieces, the team is happy to take on any occasion; plus, you can get a free consultation or quote on request.
4. It’s not just about flowers, either
Okay, so there is one drawback when it comes to flowers. They’ve got a limited lifespan. If you’re looking for something with a bit more longevity (or you’re not quite ready for a dog but you’ve got a desire to nurture a living thing), then why not order a gorgeous houseplant? Flowers & Plants Co. guarantees perfect plants every time, from lush monstera to cool cacti, exotic palms and futuristic terrariums to mature olive trees. There are even artificial options, if you don’t trust your plant-parenting skills.
5. Top it off with a finishing touch
Want to really treat someone you love? Flowers & Plants Co. allows you to add Champagne, chocolates, sweet treats and teddy bears to your order. Talk about the full package!