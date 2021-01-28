Five reasons to order your next bouquet from Flowers & Plants Co.

Life is better with flowers. That’s not an opinion; it’s just a fact. Not only do they brighten up the home (something we need more now than ever!) – but you can never go wrong with a bunch of gorgeous blooms as a gift. Launched in 2020, Flowers & Plants Co. is both a bricks-and-mortar shop in Kensington and an online store that prides itself on super-fast flower delivery, innovative designs and affordable prices. With imported and British-grown flowers, Flowers & Plants Co. stocks hundreds of bouquets with everything from seasonal favourites to exotic and hard-to-find varieties. Oh, and gorgeously green plants, too.

With Valentine’s Day coming up, we thought we’d do a deeper dive into why you should really consider Flowers & Plants Co. for your next bouquet.