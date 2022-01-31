London
Le Creuset heart casserole dish
Amazon: Le Creuset

Five Valentine’s Day gifts for foodies

Share the love with these swoon-worthy presents for food obsessives

Georgia Evans
Written by
Georgia Evans
It’s like they always say; the way to a person's heart is always through their stomach. Whether you’re buying for someone who pours over cookbooks, is obsessed with having the finest homeware or insists on watching every cookery programme under the sun, you’re in luck. We’re helping you to take the guesswork out of February 14, so you can guarantee your partner will have a smile on their face. From top-of-the-range casserole dishes for master chefs to essential guides from one of London's best restaurants, these are the only gifts you need to buy for foodies this Valentine's Day.

This article includes affiliate links. These links have no influence on our editorial content. For more information, click here.

The Sauce Shop chilli sauce set
Amazon

The Sauce Shop chilli sauce set

Keeping things spicy this Valentine’s Day? The Sauce Shop’s gift set is the best way to impress a partner that’s obsessed with mouth-numbing chilli sauce. You’ll receive the three ultimate bottles, including Everyday Chilli Sauce, Green Sriracha and Sriracha Sauce. Varying in different hotness levels, each one is sure to take even the simplest of meals to the next level, whether it’s a simple noodle stir fry, grilled cheese or pizza. Made in Nottingham, these small-batch sauces will become a staple condiment and are even gluten-free and vegan, so anyone is able to enjoy them.

Le Creuset enamelled cast iron heart-shaped casserole dish
Amazon: Le Creuset

Le Creuset enamelled cast iron heart-shaped casserole dish

Nothing says love quite like a heart-shaped casserole dish, right? While it may be at the top range of your budget, this gorgeous cast-iron creation is from the fancy cookware brand Le Creuset in a signature cerise shade. Designed to last the ages (like your love, aww) it can hold 1.9 litres of food, so it’s perfect for hearty dinners that can be shared between the two of you. With its lasting heat retention, the versatile dish is suitable for ovens, grills and any hob type you may have at home. It’s even easy to clean if you're offering to do the washing up.

The Aphrodite Valentine's cheese
Paxton & Whitfield

The Aphrodite Valentine's cheese

Paxton and Whitfield is a London local cheesemonger that’s sure to keep Valentine’s Day as cheesy as possible. Stock up on delicious diary flights from artisan makers, with perfect accompaniments. This particular selection is named the Aphrodite (you know, like that goddess of love) and is designed for romantic nights. There’s rich and creamy camembert, a full-bodied gouda-style cheese and a selection of moreish crackers, topped off with apple and chilli jelly. All you need to do is pop a bottle and get stuck in. 

Dishoom, ‘From Bombay with love’
Amazon: Dishoom

Dishoom, ‘From Bombay with love’

The clue is in the title really. Dishoom’s first cookbook, ‘From Bombay with Love’ is an extensive collection of the restaurant’s most sought-after comfort food favourites. Including the bacon naan roll, black daal, chicken ruby and masala chai, this guide to traditional Indian cooking will have you replicating the famous menu at home. It’s not just the recipes that make this book a classic, it’s the stories that take you through the streets of the city and the incredible photography that makes you feel like you’re right there.

Flavourtown Valentine’s Day cupcakes
Flavourtown

Flavourtown Valentine’s Day cupcakes

You can satisfy any sweet tooth with this collection of delicious cupcakes from Flavourtime, one of the city’s most sought-after purveyors of sweet cakes, cookies, brownies and all that other good stuff. Get your chops around cupcakes shaped into love pies, bugs and mini jammies. As for the flavours themselves? You’ve got Madagascan vanilla, chocolate and red velvet sponges topped with mouthwatering frostings. Go ahead and live up to the smooch-fest with equally mushy hand-baked desserts that are sure to put you in your partner's good books.

