If you love the idea, the convenience, and (a little bit of) the health benefits of cycling, but don’t fancy being a sweaty mess every time you get to work, why not consider an electric bike?

This article includes affiliate links. These links have no influence on our editorial content. For more information, click here.

On your bike, they’ll say. You say, yeah actually you know what, I could do with cycling now and then – it’s good for the heart, it’s quicker, saves the planet. Yeah! You’re right, I’ll get a bike. But then, you get your bike, bum on the saddle, and suddenly it’s 8:47 on a rainy Tuesday morning and you’ve got that bloody hill coming up that your office decided it should live on, like an idiot. Your glasses are steaming, hands are freezing, and you're unsure which wet is rainwater and which wet is sweat. You walk into the office and all those fresh-faced London Underground-using people are wondering why you do it to yourself, and so are you.

But it doesn’t have to be this way. Okay, the rain is a little less controllable, but you don’t have to struggle up those hills anymore. Now we have the electric bike. The reason your deliveroo seems to be much quicker than before. It’s a bike, two wheels, pedals and that, but with a motor that means you can be spinning those legs and then… you can just stop but the wheels keep turning! It’s amazing. It’s like going on a run, and suddenly an escalator pops into the hill. It’s genius. Anyway, if you’re looking to e-change your life a little, here’s a list of the best electric bikes for cycling around the city.