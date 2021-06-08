Win a Digme at Home bike plus unlimited access to Digme at Home classes for six months

Your passport to some seriously fun fitness from some London-based experts that really know their stuff

The last year has changed working out forever. Exercising within the confines of your front room-cum-office-space-cum-bedroom became a necessity for most, and studios and gyms pivoted to providing virtual classes to help you get your heart rate up at home. While most spaces have reopened, there is still an avid bunch of fitness fanatics who love the benefits of the post-workout highs without having to leave the home.

One gym still beaming workouts into living rooms is Digme. The chain is renowned for its high-tech spin classes, where you are given live power, speed and distance stats to see how you’re doing (rather than just having a teacher shouting at you to crank up the dial). But it’s not solely a Lycra love-in. The seven-strong London studio group also offers a variety of workouts – from HIIT sweat-fests to chilled-out yoga – each perfect for achieving your fitness goals.

The sessions aren’t limited to its bricks-and-mortar spaces either, and its Digme At Home subscription gives you the ability to get your endorphins flowing, anytime, anywhere. In reality, that translates to more than 100 live and on-demand sessions taught by world-class instructors that you can do an unlimited amount of times. At just £29.99 a month (or £10 per class), getting fit has never been more affordable.

