London
Support us
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout
Support us

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

‘A Night at the Kabuki’ review

  • Theatre, Shakespeare
  • Sadler's Wells, Clerkenwell
  • 3 out of 5 stars
A Night at the Kabuki, Sadler’s Well, 2022
Photo by Kishin Shinoyama
Advertising

Time Out says

3 out of 5 stars

Hideki Noda’s ebulliently weird rewrite of ‘Romeo & Juliet’, set to the music of Queen

Japanese theatre maker Hideki Noda is probably best known in this country for the string of hugely inventive smaller-scale shows he made for Soho Theatre at the end of the ’00s, in partnership with the great actor Kathryn Hunter.

At home, however, Noda is far from a fringey cult artist, as his first London show in an age shows us. Heading out on global tour after huge success back home,  ‘A Night at the Kabuki’ is what he does at scale.

‘A Night at the Kabuki’ is essentially a wild, dayglo reinterpretation of ‘Romeo & Juliet’ that relocates the action to a twelfth-century Japan that’s saturated in contemporary pop culture references. The name strangely undersells this fact – ie there’s no reference to Shakespeare (it’s also not actually made in a traditional kabuki theatre style). It does, however, feature the music of Queen’s 1975 album ‘A Night at the Opera’ throughout its duration (hence the name), and there’s even a lil’ video message of support from Brian May playing in the upstairs bar.

It’s not a simple play to summarise concisely, but essentially as well as retelling ‘Romeo & Juliet’ as a tale of wisecracking rival samurai houses (the Montagues and Capulets become the Minamoto and Taira clans), it also rewrites the plot to imagine that the eponymous star cross’d lovers survived the events of the original story. Here their double suicide never happened: it was actually just a cover story put in place by the clans to end their feud. But Romeo has remained in exile – the play begins with a letter he sent to Juliet finally arriving, the first she has heard from him for 30 years.

Noda aggressively shies away from earnestness, constantly deconstructing every line, action and feeling, dropping the odd bit of Shakespearean verse but more focused on his own, hyperdeveloped wordplay. There is, however, a poignant emotional through thread that comes to a head towards the end, as the younger and older versions of Romeo and Juliet make their peace with each other. There’s some serious interrogation of the fact that the most famous lovers in fiction spent just a few days together. 

Noda’s own production is a feast for the eyes, in a lo-fi but maximalist way, with cloaks made of colourful balloons, fleets of gently drifting paper planes and one scene where black confetti rains down for minutes on end, like volcanic ash. 

I’m not convinced it needed to be three hours long: if it’s a clever fantasia that uses Shakespeare's story as a postmodern springboard, then it is notably rather longer than Shakespeare’s story, and some of Noda’s inventive riffing feels a bit profligate. The whole Queen angle feels… overstated. The songs do provide a soundtrack, but they don’t feel that integral to the action and don’t really seem to comment on it either. I’m not really particularly familiar with Queen beyond The Hits, but they’re given far more credit than Shakespeare in the official show description, which seems pretty weird.

Forget about Queen, though, and you’re left with a joyously other show, with an almost supernatural pizzazz and exuberance to it. The ensemble is terrific, especially physically – they’re wonderful clowns but also tightly drilled as hell as a group. 

So yes, ‘A Night at the Kabuki’ is somewhat puzzling, but it’s also a visually dazzling, madcap joy.

Andrzej Lukowski
Written by
Andrzej Lukowski

Details

Address:
Sadler's Wells
Rosebery Avenue
London
EC1R 4TN
Contact:
www.sadlerswells.com
Transport:
Tube: Angel
Price:
£15-£100. Runs 3hr 5min

Dates and times

Advertising
You may also like
    Bestselling Time Out offers

      Get us in your inbox

      Loading animation
      Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

      By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

      🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

      Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

      Time Out

      About us

      Contact us

      Time Out products

      Time Out magazine

      Site Map
      © 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.