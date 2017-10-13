Beginning review

Two fortysomethings hook up in David Eldridge's ambiguous new love story

London’s a harsh city to be alone in. And David Eldridge’s new two-hander is a crackling warts-and-all romcom, driven by metropolitan loneliness, lust, baby fever and the fear of ending up with some ‘cunt in an Audi’.

The play opens in a mess of empty bottles, fag butts and decorations. (This being here and now, the big questions of middle-aged life are chased down with litres of beer, wine and embarrassment). Beneath the clutter, there’s a nice Crouch End flat, owned by successful MD, Laura (Justine Mitchell). She’s just thrown a house party, and ketchup-stained Essex bloke Danny (Sam Troughton) has stayed behind. In true one-night-stand form, what happens next is both entirely predictable and not at all what you’d expect.

As this odd couple try and fail and try again to hook up, cringey moments and painful truths emerge in Polly Findlay's production. It’s an awkward comedy which starts near the knuckle and stays there. Aged 40, Eldridge's characters are too old for slushy fantasies and rose tinted hopes: this is a hard focus on the hard place Laura and Danny find themselves in. It’s funny, but not much fun.

Having said that, it is refreshing to see such an unromantic comedy about sex in the city. The script bites. And there are top moments: Sam Troughton is spot on as hairy-backed mum’s boy, Danny, and the scene where he and Laura dance (she: twirling elegantly and narcissistically; he: boogying like Jamie Oliver after a stag weekend in Tallinn) is hysterical and brilliantly directed. What stopped it completely catching fire for me was that I never quite believed in Danny and Laura, or the chemistry between them. Mitchell and Troughton are both good actors but it was a stretch to believe they’d even be in this room together, let alone have a chance of the new ‘beginning’ Eldridge offers them at the end.