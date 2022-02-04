London
Support us
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout
Support us

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

‘Conundrum’ review

  • Theatre, Drama
  • Young Vic, Waterloo
  • 3 out of 5 stars
Conundrum, Young Vic, 2022
Photo by Marc Brenner
Advertising

Time Out Says

3 out of 5 stars

A Black British former child prodigy looks back on his troubled life in this intense one-man show

This intense one-man show from Young Vic associate company Crying in the Wilderness Productions follows Fidel, a Black British man on the cusp of old age who is looking back on his life, perhaps to piece together exactly why it didn’t work out as he’d hoped.

Writer-director Paul Anthony Morris’s show tends to be implicit rather than explicit, and drip drips out snatches of information on Fidel’s life. At the start, he’s looking through his old files and comes across a series of job rejection letters from the ’90s. They’re all for junior medical admin-type roles, and each time he has been turned down on grounds of being overqualified.

Rewinding further, deeper into Fidel’s memories, we discover that he was some sort of childhood prodigy, but that despite his obvious cleverness, his brilliance appears to have been discouraged, presumably by his teachers, who we might assume to be white, or at least, of a mindset that black boys shouldn’t get big ideas about their futures.

We never find out exactly what happened: if Fidel was deemed overqualified for jobs then he must have obtained qualifications, a period in his life we never learn about. But things clearly went off the rails for him, and a harrowing, physically intense section shows him a paranoid mess, refusing to take his medication at a psychiatric institution.

The details of the narrative remain elusive: it would appear Fidel attributes his difficulties to the hostility of a society that didn’t expect him to do well. But the final stretch of the play seems to strongly suggest that his overbearing mother was the cause of at least some of it, and he’d forgotten.

The writing is a bit faintly sketched – it’s fine being impressionistic, but I’m not sure if slightly sharper definition to the narrative would have changed the show’s essence. But there’s no denying the story told by Anthony Ofoegbu’s astonishingly full-blooded performance, which sees him travel through the emotional gears, from affable blokiness to agonised screaming mess. The weight of the fear and shame pushing down on him is palpable, and beautifully underscored by Sean Cavanagh’s set: a huge black mat covered in chalk-scribbled phrases from his old journals. ‘Conundrum’ lacks some clarity, but certainly not force.

Andrzej Lukowski
Written by
Andrzej Lukowski

Details

Address:
Young Vic
66
The Cut
London
SE1 8LZ
Contact:
www.youngvic.org
020-79222922
Transport:
Tube: Waterloo
Price:
£18, £16 concs. Runs 1hr 15min

Dates And Times

19:45Young Vic £18, £16 concs. Runs 1hr 15min
19:45Young Vic £18, £16 concs. Runs 1hr 15min
14:45Young Vic £18, £16 concs. Runs 1hr 15min
19:45Young Vic £18, £16 concs. Runs 1hr 15min
19:45Young Vic £18, £16 concs. Runs 1hr 15min
19:45Young Vic £18, £16 concs. Runs 1hr 15min
19:45Young Vic £18, £16 concs. Runs 1hr 15min
14:45Young Vic £18, £16 concs. Runs 1hr 15min
19:45Young Vic £18, £16 concs. Runs 1hr 15min
19:45Young Vic £18, £16 concs. Runs 1hr 15min
Show moreLoading animation
Advertising
You may also like
    Best-selling Time Out offers

      Get us in your inbox

      Loading animation
      Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

      By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

      🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

      Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

      Time Out

      About us

      Contact us

      Time Out products

      Time Out magazine

      Site Map
      © 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.