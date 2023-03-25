‘Dangerous Games’

Time Out says

Site-specific theatre specialists Teatro Vivo bring their new take on Laclos’s classic eighteenth-century tale of courtly intrigue and weaponised shagging to the grimy-yet-cool streets of Deptford. In this new version, the action centres on reformed punk band The Maze and their attempts to play a secret comeback gig. Teatro Vivo have previously made SE8 the site for an intriguing take on the Odyssey, so this should be well worth checking out.