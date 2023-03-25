London
‘Dangerous Games’

  • Theatre, Experimental
  • Bird's Nest, Deptford
Teatro Vivo, Dangerous Games
Photograph: Doug Southall / Pepper Pictures
Time Out says

A street-theatre version of the classic ‘Dangerous Liaisons’

Site-specific theatre specialists Teatro Vivo bring their new take on Laclos’s classic eighteenth-century tale of courtly intrigue and weaponised shagging to the grimy-yet-cool streets of Deptford. In this new version, the action centres on reformed punk band The Maze and their attempts to play a secret comeback gig. Teatro Vivo have previously made SE8 the site for an intriguing take on the Odyssey, so this should be well worth checking out. 

Chris Waywell
Written by
Chris Waywell

Details

Event website:
www.teatrovivo.co.uk/Event/dangerous-games-london-tickets
Address:
Bird's Nest
32 Deptford Church St
Deptford
London
SE8 4RZ
Price:
£30, £20 concs
Opening hours:
7pm

Dates and times

19:00
Bird's Nest
£30, £20 concs
19:00
Bird's Nest
£30, £20 concs
19:00
Bird's Nest
£30, £20 concs
19:00
Bird's Nest
£30, £20 concs
19:00
Bird's Nest
£30, £20 concs
19:00
Bird's Nest
£30, £20 concs
