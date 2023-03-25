Site-specific theatre specialists Teatro Vivo bring their new take on Laclos’s classic eighteenth-century tale of courtly intrigue and weaponised shagging to the grimy-yet-cool streets of Deptford. In this new version, the action centres on reformed punk band The Maze and their attempts to play a secret comeback gig. Teatro Vivo have previously made SE8 the site for an intriguing take on the Odyssey, so this should be well worth checking out.
‘Dangerous Games’
Time Out says
A street-theatre version of the classic ‘Dangerous Liaisons’
Details
- Address:
- Bird's Nest
- 32 Deptford Church St
- Deptford
- London
- SE8 4RZ
- Price:
- £30, £20 concs
- Opening hours:
- 7pm
Dates and times
