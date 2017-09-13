Derren Brown: Underground review

Theatre, West End Playhouse Theatre , Charing Cross Until Saturday October 14 2017
  • 4 out of 5 stars
  • 5 out of 5 stars
(1user review)
0 Love It
Save it
Derren Brown: Underground review
Derren Brown: Underground

A mind-boggling compilation of master magician Derren Brown’s best tricks

Derren Brown’s latest live act, ‘Underground’ – an amalgamation of his favourite bits from past shows – is all about secrets. His secrets, your secrets, the secrets of the person sitting next to you. And he wants the show itself to stay a secret – which is important to say right now, in case you’re wondering why this review is lacking in a few specifics.

What I can say is that ‘Underground’ is brilliant fun and more thought-provoking than you might expect. The master of mind control explores the idea of free will with the help of a good number of audience members (don’t worry – it’s mainly willing volunteers). It also touches on the history of illusion – there are small (and very atmospheric) nods to the magic shows of eras past, like buzzing light bulbs, with Derren kitted out in tails and of course the sumptuous backdrop of the Playhouse. 

Don’t, whatever you do, leave at the interval. The first half feels like a bit of a warm-up – it’s after the break that things really hot up. Derren ‘reads’ members of the audience with such detail and accuracy you’ll be going over and over in your mind what happened. But trickery aside the show is just wonderfully engaging. And Derren himself is a master showman, completely at ease, effortlessly funny and, of course, far more in control than you give him credit for. Until the end, that is, which climaxes in a fantastic finale that’s as satisfying as you could wish for.

By: Gail Tolley

Posted:

Venue name: Playhouse Theatre
Contact:
Visit Website Call Venue
Address: Northumberland Avenue
London
WC2N 5DE
Transport: Embankment tube
Price: £34.25-£86.75
Event website: http://www.derrenbrown.co.uk
To improve this listing email: feedback@timeout.com
    • £34.25-£86.75
    • £34.25-£86.75
    • £34.25-£86.75
    • £34.25-£86.75
    • £34.25-£86.75
    • £34.25-£86.75
    • £34.25-£86.75
    • £34.25-£86.75
    • £34.25-£86.75
    • £34.25-£86.75
  • Show more

Average User Rating

5 / 5

Rating Breakdown

  • 5 star:1
  • 4 star:0
  • 3 star:0
  • 2 star:0
  • 1 star:0
LiveReviews|1
1 person listening
tastemaker


This is Derren Brown at his best. I’ve been to all his shows and have preferred his earlier ones such as ‘Something Wicked This Way Comes.’ Underground is like his ‘greatest hits’ before going to America and abroad with it. It’s mainly his unique presentation on mentalism with his usual explanations of subliminal messaging. My favourite tricks are his box and string and Q&A.Underground playfully involves many audience members without it being boring for those not involved. With the small theatre it felt intimate and like we were actually sharing a secret. There’s no doubt it is one of the slickest magic shows I’ve ever seen live and he deserved the standing ovation he got. If this ever come backs to London get your ticket ASAP. America is in for a treat.