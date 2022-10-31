London
Eureka Day

  • Theatre, Comedy
  • Old Vic, Waterloo
Helen Hunt, 2022
Photo by John Russo
Time Out says

Helen Hunt stars in this satire on smalltime liberal politics

Astonishingly, US playwright Jonathan Spector’s comedy about a liberal school board that falls into acrimony when a student gets mumps and the county health department demands all unvaccinated pupils must quarantine premiered off-Broadway before the pandemic. Despite good reviews, it doesn't seem to have been given a second lease at home by its sudden topicality, but certainly it’ll be fascinating to see how it lands on its UK premiere, in association with Sonia Friedman Productions.

In aid of that, Katy Rudd’s production has quite the lead cast member, with Oscar-winner Helen Hunt playing board member Suzanne. She’s performed the odd theatre role over the years, but we believe this is her first UK performance, and will be a thrill to see what the mercurial actress has for us. Other casting is currently TBA.

Public booking opens Thursday July 7 at noon.

Details

Address:
Old Vic
103 The Cut
Waterloo Rd
London
SE1 8NB
Contact:
ticketing.timeout.com/venue/old-vic-theatre
Transport:
Tube: Waterloo; Rail: Waterloo
Price:
£10-£65

Dates and times

19:30Old Vic £10-£65
