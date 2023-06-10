London
Every Leaf a Hallelujah

  • Theatre, Children's
  • Regent's Park Open Air Theatre, Regent’s Park
  • 3 out of 5 stars
Every Leaf a Hallelujah, Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre, 2023
Photo: Marc Brenner
Time Out says

3 out of 5 stars

Charming if occasionally confusing outdoor stage adaptation of Ben Okri’s eco story for kids

This stage version of Ben Okri’s illustrated kids book takes place not on the Open Air Theatre’s stage, but on the lawn in its hospitality area: an intimate and relaxed setting for this eco parable, adapted and directed by playwright Chinonyerem Odimba.

It’s the story of young Mangoshi (Hannah Akhalu), a girl from an African village whose father implores her to enter the nearby forest on her own, as a sort of coming-of-age ritual and also to bring back a flower that will heal her sick mother. There, eventually, Mangoshi encounters a sassy Baobab tree (Florence Odumosu) that takes her on a journey around the world’s tree populations – including ours! – on a quest that awakens the young girl to the evils of deforestation.

Odimba’s production has a puppyish physical theatre charm to it, and its efforts to make small activists out of the preschool audience are sweet and sincere. After a strong start, I’m not totally sure to what extent the crowd entirely followed what was going on once Mangoshi started trotting around the globe. Khadija Raza’s barebones set of a circle of orange sand struggles to convey the change of location. And the assertions later on that every tree is precious – while noble – do seem to muddy the waters between sounding the alarm over industrial logging and getting the kids started young on nimbyism. I think maybe there’s an issue here that the play is pitched a few years younger than the book (four-plus versus eight-plus) and as a result a degree of nuance has been lost.

Still, ‘don’t chop down trees, they’re great’ is a pretty solid message and it’s sold with infectious good humour and the show’s secret weapon: composer and musician Sura Susso, whose dreamy kora playing gives ‘Every Leaf a Hallelujah’ a sense of scale and spirituality that transcends its relatively humble staging

Andrzej Lukowski
Written by
Andrzej Lukowski

Details

Address:
Regent's Park Open Air Theatre
Inner Circle
Regent's Park
London
NW1 4NR
Contact:
View Website
Transport:
Tube: Baker St
Price:
£10. Runs 40min

Dates and times

