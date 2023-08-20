London
Support us
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout
Support us

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Hairy

  • Theatre, Children's
  • Polka Theatre, Wimbledon
  • 4 out of 5 stars
  • Recommended
Hairy, Polka Theatre, 2023
Photo: Steve Gregson
Advertising

Time Out says

4 out of 5 stars

Joyously out there kids’ show about a group of bickering hair follicles from stage comedy legends Spymonkey

With ‘Hairy’, veteran theatre comedy troupe Spymonkey sets its sights on kids’ theatre for the first time – and the results are absolute chaos, a world away from the cosy predictability and well-worn jocularity that mark out most summer children’s shows.

The setup in Toby Park and Aitor Basauri’s company-devised production for kids aged five to 12 revolves around three brightly coloured hair follicles (Hairmione, Hairriet and Al), who are attempting to guide a newbie follicle (Hairnry) through the process of getting assigned to the scalp – a privilege apparently only reserved for about 150,000 of our five million hairs.

I’m guessing that is a true fact, but at the same time saying ‘Hairy’ is an educational show about hair is a bit like saying ‘The Meg’ is an educational film about sharks. 

Having chosen a theme, Spymonkey has constructed a totally out-there hour of performance around it, one that frequently feels more like Monty Python turning their hands to children’s party entertainment than conventional storytelling. There’s a gloriously weird sketch show quality to it that encompasses everything from a very long, very strange parade of hairstyles to a terrifying interpretive dandruff dance, to a really, really odd bit on head lice.

But the show is defined by its hysterically off-the-cuff interactions with the audience, who the performers steadfastly refuse to acknowledge to be any younger than them. In particular, John-Luke Roberts is the show’s messy heart and soul as the exasperated jobsworth Al, who happily bickers and quibbles with five-year-olds, often threatening to derail the show totally as audience discipline breaks down and his fellow actors start to corpse madly. 

About as improving as a bag of sweets, but it’s a gloriously anarchic break from the long trudge of the summer hols, and as much a treat for weary parents as twitchy kids.

Andrzej Lukowski
Written by
Andrzej Lukowski

Details

Address:
Polka Theatre
240 The Broadway
London
SW19 1SB
Contact:
View Website
Transport:
Tube: South Wimbledon
Price:
£16-£18. Runs 1hr

Dates and times

Show moreLoading animation
Advertising
You may also like
You may also like
Bestselling Time Out offers

    Get us in your inbox

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Site Map
    © 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.