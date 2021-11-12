Worldwide icon-chevron-right Europe icon-chevron-right United Kingdom icon-chevron-right England icon-chevron-right London icon-chevron-right Hamlet

Theatre, Shakespeare National Theatre , South Bank Monday April 4 2022 - Wednesday April 6 2022
'Hamlet' at National Theatre
The National Theatre’s kids’ ‘Hamlet’ finally gets a run

Director and playwright Jude Christian has turned her hand to everything from experimental theatre starring live piglets to Lyric Hammermith's annual panto. The pandemic-delayed ‘Hamlet’ – which she adapts and Tinuke Craig directs – will doubtless see her at the lighter end of the spectrum; it's a Shakespeare adaptation aimed at primary aged kids, with plenty of spooky adventures. Ages eight-to-12.

Details
Event website: https://www.nationaltheatre.org.uk/shows/hamlet
Static map showing venue location
Venue name: National Theatre
Address: South Bank
London
SE1 9PX
Transport: Rail/Tube: Waterloo
Price: £12-£15, £8-£12 concs

Dates And Times
