Hamlet
The National Theatre’s kids’ ‘Hamlet’ finally gets a run
Director and playwright Jude Christian has turned her hand to everything from experimental theatre starring live piglets to Lyric Hammermith's annual panto. The pandemic-delayed ‘Hamlet’ – which she adapts and Tinuke Craig directs – will doubtless see her at the lighter end of the spectrum; it's a Shakespeare adaptation aimed at primary aged kids, with plenty of spooky adventures. Ages eight-to-12.
|https://www.nationaltheatre.org.uk/shows/hamlet
|National Theatre
South Bank
London
SE1 9PX
|Rail/Tube: Waterloo
|£12-£15, £8-£12 concs
