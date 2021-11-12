The National Theatre’s kids’ ‘Hamlet’ finally gets a run

Director and playwright Jude Christian has turned her hand to everything from experimental theatre starring live piglets to Lyric Hammermith's annual panto. The pandemic-delayed ‘Hamlet’ – which she adapts and Tinuke Craig directs – will doubtless see her at the lighter end of the spectrum; it's a Shakespeare adaptation aimed at primary aged kids, with plenty of spooky adventures. Ages eight-to-12.