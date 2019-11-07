Extravagant live recreation of the classic clubbing Britflick

Yes, you read that right: seminal ’90s clubbing flick ‘Human Traffic’ is being turned into an immersive theatre show.

In fact, ‘immersive theatre show’ barely scratches the surface of this dementedly ambitious endeavour from A Lost Weekend, which will take place at the vast Printworks club venue in the Docklands.

So yes, there is indeed a 50-minute immersive theatrical version of the film’s highlights, in what we’re promised will be ‘a totally 360-degree interactive experience’ as we see Jip and the gang get boshed all over again.

But that’s literally not the half of it. There will also be ‘an exhibition of ‘90s culture’, curated in collaboration with the Youth Culture Archives. There will be a 3,000-capacity food and bar pop-up by award-winning designers Better-Green, which will include ‘high-end’ street food and recreations of sets from the film. And there will be a party after the performance every night (dubbed Then.We.Party) that will feature a live performance - different nights of the week feature different musical genres, so you can buy your ticket to a night that suits your tastes: there are orchestral, band or DJ nights to choose from.

This is all incredibly complicated and naturally pretty expensive: the cheapest ticket is £75, although it does include a drink and a meal; the most expensive ticket is £300, for which we assume they’ll just send you back in time to party with a young Danny Dyer (on closer read it’s all-you-can-drink booze and access to some VIP rooms).