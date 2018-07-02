‘Imperium’ review

Theatre, Drama Gielgud Theatre , Soho Until Saturday September 8 2018
3 out of 5 stars
(8user reviews)
The RSC's very long, fitfully enjoyable adaptation of Robert Harris’s Rome-set novels

Let’s be honest: a two-part, seven-hour-long RSC adaptation of Robert Harris’s trilogy of ‘Cicero’ novels tracing the end of the Roman republic is going to have a fairly self-selecting audience. If you think ‘Imperium’ sounds like a brilliant idea, you’ll probably love it; if it sounds unutterably tedious, it’s probably not for you.

Me, I was on the fence, but I more or less got on board with Gregory Doran’s Brobdingnagian brace of shows.

If you’re braced for endless hours of ‘hail, Caesar’-isms, the bigest surprise is how Mike Poulton’s adaptations are actually both snappy and amusing. The two three-and-a-half-hour chunks - dubbed ‘Conspirator’ and ‘Dictator’ - are actually subdivided into three hour-long chapters, delineated by intervals. So the action is fast. And there are laughs aplenty, mostly from the constantly preening behaviour of its hero, lawyer and statesman Marcus Tullius Cicero (Richard McCabe), as seen though the eyes of his long-suffering secretary and biographer Tiro (Joseph Kloska).

It tells a largely interesting series of historical yarns, that offer some overlap with – and expansion on – Shakespeare’s ‘Julius Caesar’. Though there are some panto-ishly silly fourth wall-breaking references to Trump and whatnot, ‘Imperium’ doesn’t need any of that
in its best sections, which thrillingly depict a civilised republic with robust checks and balances going into a democratic freefall, simply unable to withstand the cynical populism and virulent self-interest of Peter de Jersey’s Julius Caesar.

Still, as a complete seven-hour endeavour, ‘Imperium’ is a bit enervating.

It was presumably somewhere inspired by the success of the RSC’s similarly-lengthy 2014 stage version of Hilary Mantel’s ‘Wolf Hall’ books. But the likeable McCabe’s cuddly, self- regarding Cicero isn’t nearly the protagonist that Ben Miles’s enigmatic Thomas Cromwell was. Even De Jersey’s largely excellent Caesar doesn’t feel particularly plausible, more supervillain than politician.

One of the most trying things about it all is how static Doran’s production is. Sure, too much fiddling with sets and props and you bung on another couple of hours. But for much of ‘Imperium’ the action is little more than people standing talking to each other on the imposing steps of Anthony Ward’s unchanging set.

Often it feels like you wouldn’t be missing much if you closed your eyes - the whole thing has the air of a Radio 4 daytime drama serial. Not least because everyone’s so damn posh. I have very mixed feelings about making Ancient Rome seem like a slight more stab happy version of contemporary Westminster. On the one hand, it makes the last days of the Republic seem vividly plausible. On the other, there’s something faintly bathetic about making a 2,000-year-old culture vastly different to our own come across like an unusually gristly episode of ‘Yes Minister’.

‘Imperium’ is an impressive accomplishment, not least for the sheer stamina of the cast, who barely get a moment off on a two-show-day. You will undeniably learn a lot, and laugh a fair bit. But it’s hard not to shake the feeling that it’s made redundant by Shakespeare’s own ‘Julius Caesar’, which covers the same general events with more poetry, in under half the time.

By: Andrzej Lukowski

Venue name: Gielgud Theatre
Address: 35-37
Shaftesbury Avenue
London
W1D 6AR
Transport: Rail/Tube: Charing Cross; Tube: Piccadilly Circus
Price: £10-£104 per part. Runs 3hr 30min (per part)
Static map showing venue location
Robert Harris famously described his books about Cicero as "The West Wing with Togas". This adaptation by Mike Poulton into six one hour plays makes them into House of Cards in Ancient Rome. 

A fantastic contemporary production of a historical biography. It is accessible and funny with a number of outstanding performances. Surely a Netflix series is on the way. If it is, I will certainly be watching!

As a big fan of the RSC and having seen a few of their other productions, I was really excited to catch part 2 (Dictator). I was slightly worried that having not watched part 1 I would be a little lost, but this was not the case at all. Part 2 was a very beautiful distillation of Ancient Roman history, acted by a host of talented actors, decked in some of the best costumes you will find on the west end now. I thoroughly enjoyed it and felt the length was justified as there was just so much content in the show. It makes me want to watch part 1 now as well! I highly recommend this to not just the history buff but anyone who appreciates good theatre. This is a must watch and one of the better plays this year!

This play was so well acted, so well written that it captivated me throughout.  The fact that I hadn't seen part 1 was not important, so well explained was the backdrop to Cicero's previous dealings with Caesar.  We were taken through life after Caesar, the implications his life and death had on the people of Rome and beyond.  A 3.5 hour play that felt like 1.5 hours.  Superb.

I think I'm going to disagree with a few of my fellow Tastemakers on this one and say FIVE STARS I LOVED IT! I saw the second part and it was super awesome. Have to say I was worried because I’d not seen the first half of this two part play AND it runs for over 3 hours 🙈 Alas, I was won over from the very first word and I LOVED it. It was funny, it was unbelievably well acted and it also (given this blasted heat wave) had air con. An absolute triumph and the time flew by with well spaced intervals (and a bar thankfully)! The stage was a bit non-fancy but it was what I enjoy, good old fashion Shakespearian-esque play with brilliant-hold-on-to-your-seats-actors. Please go and see it, you’ll love it!

When I found out that part 1 and 2 were about 7.5hrs longs I worried that I would get bored and feel trapped in the theatre, however, I was so wrong! The story centres around the life of Cicero, a lawyer and politician in Ancient Rome, spanning from just before becoming the first consul to be elected completely by the people (instead of coming from a noble family or getting glory from war) to his death, as told by his slave and friend Marcus. We see the inner workings of Roman politics, with many comparisons to modern politics. The pace of the plot is a bit slow but I did not find a moment where I was bored. The cast is absolutely amazing, the only fault that I could find is that the fight scenes are a bit weak. You can watch both parts of the story and still know what is going on, but I recommend watching both!

Part two

A tremendous political drama with the usual subject of power game, revenge and hypocrisy. Julius Caesar , the dictator at the beginning of the play , is overthrown and assassinated by elite republicans only to be replaced by another dictator, Mark Antony. In the meanwhile Cicero, the consul, is persistently in search of democracy, in the process trying to prove himself as the greatest orator in Rome. An excellent adaptation of this Roman epic play is once more proved to be timeless and performed to perfection (notably Richard Mc Cabe as Cicero and Joe Dixon as Mark Anthony) capturing the audience until the end.

I was a tiny bit skeptical when walking into the Gielgud, its a beautiful theatre by the way, very old-fashioned but wonderful decor. it was the opening night of imperium and I was unsure what to expect, I love ancient rome but was a touch worried it might be on the boring side. 

I couldn't have been more wrong, I enjoyed the performance so much, it was dramatic, enthralling, easy to follow and exciting most of the way through, and its a long way through. the performance run time was 3h40 which does sound like a lot, but time flies when you are having fun! And the other major plus is you are a 5 minute walk from china town to chow down on some midnight roast duck rice. 

Will definitely be getting tickets to the next part!

Genuinely really enjoyed this show and it completely exceeded my expectations. 


The initial shock is the running time but there are signs around the theatre foyer to prepare you up front which was appreciated.


To begin, a short recap of the story told in Imperium 1 is provided. A bit hard to land all the information but the character names were useful to be aware of for the remainder of the second show.


The acting was brilliant throughout, with laughs littered across the entire play, a touch of sadness in the development of Cicero's personal story and drunken swearing from Mark Antony. All helped to balance the long-winded monologues. 


There were times when the toga-touting manfest of the senate became a bit too shouty and went on for a bit long but that was the only point at which the play lost momentum. Otherwise, brilliantly performed with a great adaption of stage set to create engaging atmospheres. I really enjoyed this play very much and would recommend seeing it if you have an interest in Roman times or history generally.

This is a surprisingly accessible production that sensibly talks to the audience very early to reassure them about the near 4 hr run-time (inc 2 intervals). Make no mistake - as engaging and well performed as this production can be - you do feel the running time and people do leave! It’s worth sticking around though for the brilliant performance of Richard McCabe as Cicero who we follow via Joseph Kloska’s Tiro, as he maps put the politics, controversy and danger of Roman politics.

The script- from what I could understand (I’m not great with Shakespearean lingo)- is witty and is helpfully and occasionally translated by the 4th wall being broken, which made it a bit fresher and new-age, and easier to keep up with the story.

Before I went in, I was hoping the play would not be in Shakespearean English and as soon as they uttered their first words, I took a sigh of relief. However, the relief was short lived. The play is 3.5 hours long. If you are a history buff (specially Roman history), you may find it gripping, but I just found it long winded and the acting was a bit over the top for my liking. Not that it's Imperium's fault, but after watching this play I have now decided that I am definitely not cultured enough to appreciate historic Shakespearean plays.

I saw both parts of this play. I'm generally not a fan of historic stories, but I'm always open to try new things and I enjoyed this play for the most of it. The running time is way too long though. More than 3.5 hours for the first part and slightly more than 3 hours for the second. And the uncomfortable seats aren't helping at all either.

The stage is simple and well-designed, but it's the same throughout the whole play. There's not much background music, only the actors taking the show forward. And may I just add how impressed I was by the acting and I'm quite surprised by a few comments here saying the acting was 'just okay'. I think they were all incredible.

The script is well-written in a simple language that everyone could understand, even for someone like me whom first language is not English. Some parts carried a bit of humour to them too, all relating to modern politic issues.

All in all, it was a nice show and in my opinion, the 2 parts are separate stories. I mean, if you go and see part 2, it's not like you're missing out on the story.

Only managed to catch the first part of this play. Admittedly, I am not a huge fan of long, historic plays but wanted to keep an open mind as I thoroughly enjoyed Hytner's Julius Caesar at the Bridge Theatre. Imperium is a more traditional take on the Roman saga. The stage was simple but effective, and the different lighting allowed it to be transformed for each scene. Although there were moments of interest like Cataline's rebellion, ultimately the slow-paced script (almost 3 hour and 2 intervals running time) seemed to drag along and lose your attention by the second act. It did pick up towards the end, with the growing menace of Julius Caesar.

Was lucky enough to get tickets for the 2nd play as my friend could not attend. Was not a play that was on my list of plays to see as was not really sure it was my type of thing however really enjoyed it and hope to go back to see the 1st play even if this is the wrong order. Even though we only saw the 2nd play it was easy to pick up the story. The 2nd play tells the death of Julius Caesar and the aftermath of the event. The two intervals split the play up well. 

Thoroughlyus boringus! I kept an open mind on this one, knowing that long-winded plays are not always my bag, but it's good to try new things. Right, so it started off well, togas and swords and a bit of excitement, but two plus hours and two intervals in the hype had diminished and I was left propping myself up up to try and stay awake for the final act. The premise is a load of Romans fighting each other to power, with the pinnacle of the story being Cicero leading onto Julius Caesar's move into power, all sounds interesting doesn't it? Well after three plus hours of listening to what was quite frankly waffle, my enthusiasm wavered - I'd rather have watched paint dry. While the acting is good, it's very much got that old school drama feel about it, over-exaggerated gestures and script, and the daughter's (Tulia's) pandering to her father made me want to vom a little. I expected sword fights and tension, but a head in a bucket is about as good as it gets. 

Not what I expected to say the least. After all the hype I was looking forward to a dramatic and powerful play however what I got was a slow paced story with irritating audience interaction and pointless attempts at humour. The lighting and dramatic music were a positive. The acting was a let down and the pace a drag. I was expecting big things and looking to buy tickets to the second play however I'm relieved I didn't!

Sadly I only made it through the first half as my friend was ill, however what I did see I really enjoyed. The stage was impressive and the costumes ornate as well as the music fitting each scene well. I thought the acting was ok but for me the real highlight was the story line of politics and crime in the Roman era. The actors used contemporary language as well as adding a comedic twist, making the whole play accessible to todays audience and the narrative engaging. 

Personally three hours and forty minutes is way too long for a play, however I didn't see the second half so it may have been incredible. 

I went to see this with my husband, he had previously read the Robert Harris book, but I didn't know much about the story, except that it was performed by the RSC and it was set in Roman times.  I had to remind myself that it wasn't actually a Shakespeare play, just performed by the company and set around a similar time to Julius Caesar.

We had tickets in the dress circle with a good view of the stage.  There are three acts, with a short break in between each.  It is a story of political power and manoevering for power, which gave the feeling that not much has changed over the last 2,000 or so years.  Some parts were subtley referencing modern day scenarios, drawing knowing laughs from the audience.  The person sitting next to me seemed to find it particularly funny, but I don't think it was meant as a comedy.


The acting was very good all round and on the way home, I looked through the cast list to see what other things the cast had been in.  I was surprised to see that it was the debut year for the person who played Clodius - Nicholas Armfield, as I thought he was particularly good.  It took a while to remember who each character was, but the story flowed nicely - I'm not sure how much of it is historically accurate, but it was an engaging story.


I am due to see part two this week, so I can't comment on whether I think it is beneficial to see part 1 first yet, but I highly recommend it.  The only thing that we weren't too keen on was that we got uncomfortable in the seats after a while, but that is just a disadvantage of the historical old theatres and I would rather they retained their character with slightly uncomfy seats than ripped it all out and put mod cons in.

New historical play in Gielgud showing for a limited season until September - Imperium Conspirator and Dictator. My verdict: It's a slow start and there are quite repetitive dialogs about law, tirany, intrigues, society, imperfect democracy. lt's about politics in the Roman era, lots of correlation to these days politics. The second part was more lively and interaction makes more sense. There are some catchy quotes to make the audience laugh a bit, such as 'Stupids tend to vote for stupids'.

Nevertheless, they could have made it more lively for such long (more than 3 hours) shows. There are so much in Roman times which can make a plot captivating: love, intrigues, power, science. In my view the show could have been spiced up a bit to make it easier to sit for that long.

Before I watched this play (Imperium part 1: Conspirator) I was worried that I would not be able to understand the language; To my surprise, they used simple English rather than Shakespearean phrases. They slipped some funny and currently relevant jokes too.


There were amazing displays of Roman politics, corruption, seduction and plenty of masculine energy. The set itself worked beautifully despite no major changes from scene to scene, from a Roman house to a Roman court. Costumes were simple but worked well, with gladiator sandals and toga. I was transported to the Roman era instantly. 


The cast's strong performance, particularly from Cicero (Robert Mccabe), Julius Caesar (Peter de Jersey) and Catiline (Joe Dixon) entertained me throughout the 3.5 hours play. It did feel long but I was glad I did not miss any parts of it. 



When a play is over three hours long it needs variety. The inherent story is a good one with Cicero's rise in Rome. However, there was little change in pace, little change in the set and almost no music or extra sound to help the play move forward. The acting is excellent,as one would expect from the RSC, but the sound could have been louder. The actors and words are all that hold the show together. That's not enough over a three hour period. Variety is the spice of life and stage.

Last night Edelyn and I went to see Imperium. She’d just flown in after an 18hr (ish) flight and the daunting prospect of a 3:40(hr) show had me calling a ditch at the first interval, before we even got there. And may I interject here that this is part 1, part two is a measly 3:10(hr)! 😂 (I have tickets for that at the end of the week.)

Anyway, back to the story. So I get there and they can’t find my tickets. And that’s because I was supposed to go to the matinee! 😳 The lovely Andrew ticket box guy inspected my email and although secretly I breathed a sigh of relief that I didn’t have to go, I was aware both of us had made the journey to go. He was able to get us seats and not just seats but row G stalls in the center amazing seats. Just far enough away to be out of range of the speak spit intensity but still left to feel as though you are in the action.

With my emergency exit plan at the forefront of my mind the show began. Suddenly it was the first of 2 15 min breaks. I’d been so lost in the story that I didn’t realise how long I’d been there. (Except my back hurt terribly) We both absolutely loved it. On through the next bit and still loving it. Although, seat butt and the hour were tempting me to leave, we agreed to persevere. And I’m so glad we did!

The acting is incredible, the set is clever and the story is well written.

It is a story of Roman politics with clever comparisons to modern. It’s surprisingly funny.

Now my review is almost as long as the play! 😂