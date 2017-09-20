Ink review

Theatre, Drama Duke of York’s Theatre , Covent Garden Until Saturday January 6 2018
  • 5 out of 5 stars
  • 5 out of 5 stars
(4user reviews)
Bertie Carvel’s Rupert Murdoch steals the show as the Almeida’s Sun newspaper drama transfers to the West End

Interview: 'there is blood on their hands' – James Graham on 'Ink', The Sun and Murdoch

Exclusive: Rupert Murdoch triumphs in West End stunner! It’s Fleet Street at the fag end of the ’60s, dominated by established rules, print unions, hard-bitten hacks who’d done their time and above all Hugh Cudlipp’s Daily Mirror, a mass-circulation paper with a mission to inform and enlarge its readers at the same time as entertaining them. Enter: a charismatic young Australian sheep farmer, determined to say ‘up yours’ to all of the above.

This roller-coaster play tells the story of The Sun, an ailing minor title bought for a song by Murdoch and relaunched with a skeleton staff of weirdos and rejects, led by scar-faced Yorkshire sub-editor Larry Lamb. From the moment that Bertie Carvel’s Murdoch slithers conspiratorially onto the stage, you know how this story ends (spoiler: it was The Sun wot won). What’s incredibly brilliant and surprising is how much fun it is to watch them win.

James Graham has hit on the brilliant idea of applying tabloid rather than the usual broadsheet principles to his play: ‘Ink’ shows you who, what, where and when, with maximum zing – but leaves ‘why’ at the door. There are hectic outbreaks of brainstorming and cabaret. Director/designer team Rupert Goold and Bunny Christie have added a fantastical set piled high with desks and typewriters, a phenomenal cast of character actors playing working girls, flower children, stone-smiting chapel fathers, booze-hounds and hacks. 

‘Ink’ revels in the energy of the time. Lamb and his team are on a mission to rip up everything proprietors thought the people ought to have (fact-based news, politics, enlightenment) and give them what they ‘really’ want – TV listings, the weather, celebrity gossip and, in the final blow that destroyed The Mirror’s dominance, nipples. They dance a conga through everything from the invention of clickbait headlines, fake news and Page 3 to the death of the British post-war consensus. It’s the opposite of worthy, preachy or boring. But it’s also amazingly nuanced, thanks to superb acting, especially from Carvel, who is so good that he actually makes you root for Murdoch. 

He's basically one of the best character actors on the planet; a shapeshifter who is totally unrecognisable from role to role. He leans into Murdoch, playing him with a slithery, nervous charisma, a weirdly reptilian stoop, and a queasy conscience. It’s like a cross between Mr Burns and George Smiley, with an occasional lizard flicker. West End theatre tickets may cost a little more than the 5p Sun, but Carvel's performance alone is worth the price. Hold the front page: this one's a smasher.

By: Caroline McGinn

Posted:

Venue name: Duke of York’s Theatre
Address: 104 St Martin’s Lane
London
WC2N 4BG
Transport: Leicester Square tube
Price: £10-£65. Runs 3hr
Event website: http://www.almeida.co.uk/whats-on/ink/17-jun-2017-5-aug-2017
Following the Sun newspaper’s meteoric rise under the editorship of Larry Lamb, James Graham’s new play is pertinent, provocative and brilliantly performed.


Bertie Carvel is astonishing in the role of Rupert Murdoch, capturing the controversial mogul’s physicality, voice and personality with incredible detail. Equally impressive is Richard Coyle’s Larry Lamb, who we watch as he gradually outgrows his mentor, resorting to increasingly dubious tactics to sell newspapers.


These strong central performances are complemented by the impressive set design: a perilous mountain of desks, filing cabinets and typewriters – which really help to capture the mayhem of the newsroom.


Sure, the use of music and dancing in the production sometimes feels a little forced and the cast may not be as consistently strong as its leads. Nevertheless, I thoroughly recommend seeing Rupert Goold’s well-directed and timely production.


tastemaker

My other half wanted to see this and to be honest I didn't have a clue what to expect but this show genuinely blew me away. From the very start I was captivated.

Amazing set design, clever and funny script, perfectly cast with every actor putting in a sterling performance.

I highly recommend you all book to see this when it transfers to the west end.

Tastemaker

Ink is one of the best things I’ve seen so far this year. It was easy to follow but not for one second predictable or boring.


Bertie Carvel, as Murdoch, couldn’t possibly have played the part better. Convincing and believable the whole way through, he was the definition of a true professional. His gestures, facial expressions, tone and pace throughout was completely spot on – he had me in the palm of his hand.


Richard Coyle, too, was an absolute treat to watch. He was charismatic, had great stage presence and his delivery of all things cheeky and sarcastic was done with pure ease. The two worked so well together.


The balance between the romanticism and the whole ‘how low can a journalist go’ is played perfectly and I found myself regularly reacting to the situation both morally and emotionally which is the sign of great theatre.


The music was fantastic! It really worked and didn’t take away from the seriousness of the story, the setting was great too. It was a chaotic but ordered mess, which is what the office was meant to be so it looked just how you’d imagine it.


The foreshadowing used made it so accessible to audiences both old and young and it had a very ‘Orwell’ feel about the whole thing. The Almeida has done it again, they just never fail to impress. 

tastemaker

James Graham's writing, Rupert Goold's direction, and a fabulous cast make this play unmissable, as far as I'm concerned. The set and sound design are also a delight. In fact, I left the theatre beaming.


Ink explores the ideas of 'news' and journalistic ethics through the story of The Sun's first editor Larry Lamb (Richard Coyle), and his moral testing at the the hands of Rupert Murdoch (Bertie Carvel). The dialogue between the two men is rapid-fire, sweary, and sharp, and the performances of Carvel and Coyle are perfectly balanced.


The makeshift look of the set creates a strange sympathy for the team behind The Sun, which is quite an achievement, given that I, and probably most of the audience, fall distinctly within The Guardian's natural readership. The situating of the newspaper's first staff as underdogs is a clever way into making you rethink an institution that irrevocably changed the landscape of British journalism, and not for the better. Graham's script is brilliantly challenging in this respect - it allows you to take nothing for granted.


I loved Ink enough to be trying to make time to see it again, and that rarely happens. If you can get to it, you really should.