London
Support us
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout
Support us

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

‘Jack V Giant’ review

  • Theatre, Children's
  • Polka Theatre, Wimbledon
  • 3 out of 5 stars
Jack V Giant, Polka Theatre, 2023
Photo: Steve Gregson
Advertising

Time Out says

3 out of 5 stars

A fun, pocket-sized kids’ take on the familiar fairytale

You can take Jack out of the panto. But you can’t really take the panto out of Jack.

Peter Glanville’s stage adaptation of the centuries-old fairytale starts out somewhat differently to the typical Christmas spin on the story. Jack (Hannah Akhalu) lives with her Dad (Henry Regan), a gold miner, who is mercilessly exploited by a corporation run by the unseen Mr Big: he’s given a bag of mouldy food a day in exchange for whatever gold he can haul up to the surface.

On the day the last gold is mined, Dad immediately loses his job, and Jack is sent off to flog their beloved cow. But rather than intentionally trade her for a bag of magic beans, Jack is sort of… ambushed by a magic bush that gives her the beans and whisks the cow off to parts unknown.

Okay, it’s not exactly Ken Loach. Indeed, it’s very good-natured, with sprightly songs from Barb Jungr. But at the outset it is relatively sober compared to the average pantomime take: no Dame Trott, no Fleshcreep, and the cow is a video, not two blokes in a furry costume. 

But then the beans grow and Jack climbs up the beanstalk to discover… a giant who could have come straight out of a panto, an amusingly Trump-like über-capitalist in a shiny gold suit with a massive blond head, complaining to his robot companion that he doesn’t have enough gold despite it being established that he has literally all the gold. It’s entertaining but very silly, and puts paid to the idea that this might be a more action/adventure-leaning take than usual.

It’s also a lot shorter than a panto, and its target audience of four- to eight-year-olds are profoundly unlikely to feel jaded about the story at this point in their lives. Roman Stefanski’s production is nice and manages to do a lot with just two actors. Designer Laura McEwen’s videos help a lot, adding depth to the world, and Keith Frederick’s unflashy puppets offer a good sense of scale.

So, a nice retelling of a beloved tale, but ultimately, it’s hardly essential – there is no escaping the fact that there’ll be plenty more jolly, family-friendly versions of the same story coming along at Christmas.

Andrzej Lukowski
Written by
Andrzej Lukowski

Details

Address:
Polka Theatre
240 The Broadway
London
SW19 1SB
Contact:
View Website
Transport:
Tube: South Wimbledon
Price:
£10-£18. Runs 1hr

Dates and times

Advertising
You may also like
You may also like
Bestselling Time Out offers

    Get us in your inbox

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Time Out magazine

    Site Map
    © 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.

    The best things in life are free.

    Get our free newsletter – it’s great.

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!