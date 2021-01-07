Online improv movie night from the team behind ‘The Play That Goes Wrong’

The original cast-slash-brains behind Mischief Theatre’s ‘The Play The Goes Wrong’, ‘The Comedy About a Bank Robbery’ etc reunite for this night of improv in which they act out a film based upon audience suggestions. The show was originally going to be a live affair called ‘Mischief Movie Night’, but due to the third lockdown and generally awful state of things, Mischief have reworked it into a live online show, with audience suggestions taken from those paying a premium rate for limited participatory tickets (all sold out alas), although a degree of social media interaction is promised.