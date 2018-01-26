‘Oranges and Elephants’ review

Bawdy, misguided musical about feuding Victorian girl gangs

L il Warren’s new all-female musical is a firmly tongue-in-cheek trip into the world of Victorian lady gangs – without a petticoat in sight. It’s directed by Susie McKenna, maestro of Hackney Empire’s hugely successful annual panto, which might go some way to explaining its combination of thigh-slapping energy, women dressed in knickerbockers and utter nonsense.



It’s stuffed full of the kind of lines that might just work when you’re half-cut and waving one of those glowing fibreoptic sticks, but barely fly out of panto season. Like ‘I'm not a mouse, I have tits’. (For the record, rodents suckle their young). Or the indisputably true but still baffling ‘tears make your face wet but money buys you biscuits’.



Thick with cockneyisms and ‘Blackadder’-ishly extravagant similes, Warren’s script isn't the easiest to follow – although Susannah van den Berg’s old-school showmanship as Chair helps fill in some of the gaps, and the tub-thumping music hall-style songs hammer home its themes in a nice nod to Hoxton Hall’s history. Loosely, it’s the story of real-life Southwark gang the Elephants, a matriarchal crew of Irish women who pick pockets to fill theirs. They’re pitched against rivals the Oranges, who are an ‘Oliver Twist’-style bunch of queer-coded lost souls, butch in bowler hats and waistcoats.