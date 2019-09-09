Bryan Adams writes the songs for a musical version of the classic 1990 romcom

Every hit romcom is destined to become a musical, and while the whole it’s-about-a-prostitute-who-falls-for-her-client, er, thing possibly stopped 1990 enormo-smash ‘Pretty Woman’ being adapted earlier, the inevitable has now happened. Bryan Adams (yes, that Bryan Adams) and Jim Vallance’s take on Julia Roberts’s breakthrough hit received mixed reviews when it premiered on Broadway last year, but it lasted for a respectable enough year. That’s something the UK debut for Jerry Mitchell’s production hopes to repeat: it’s booked into the Piccadilly Theatre for a slightly unusual ‘strictly limited’ engagement of, uh, 46 weeks. There’s no word on casting at the moment, but it’s emphatically billing itself as a fun night out.

Book tickets here.