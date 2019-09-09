Worldwide icon-chevron-right Europe icon-chevron-right United Kingdom icon-chevron-right England icon-chevron-right London icon-chevron-right Pretty Woman: The Musical

Pretty Woman: The Musical

Theatre, Musicals Piccadilly Theatre , Soho Friday February 14 2020 - Saturday January 2 2021
Pretty Woman: The Musical, Broadway
© Matthew Murphy Pretty Woman’s 2018 Broadway Production
Buy tickets

Time Out says

Bryan Adams writes the songs for a musical version of the classic 1990 romcom

Every hit romcom is destined to become a musical, and while the whole it’s-about-a-prostitute-who-falls-for-her-client, er, thing possibly stopped 1990 enormo-smash ‘Pretty Woman’ being adapted earlier, the inevitable has now happened. Bryan Adams (yes, that Bryan Adams) and Jim Vallance’s take on Julia Roberts’s breakthrough hit received mixed reviews when it premiered on Broadway last year, but it lasted for a respectable enough year. That’s something the UK debut for Jerry Mitchell’s production hopes to repeat: it’s booked into the Piccadilly Theatre for a slightly unusual ‘strictly limited’ engagement of, uh, 46 weeks. There’s no word on casting at the moment, but it’s emphatically billing itself as a fun night out. 

Book tickets here.  

Posted:

Details
Event website: https://www.prettywomanthemusical.com/
Static map showing venue location
Venue name: Piccadilly Theatre
Address: 16
Denman Street
London
W1D 7DY
Transport: Tube: Piccadilly Circus
Price: £20-£160

Dates And Times

Users say

0 comments
&nbsp
Newest | Oldest
View all reviews

Snap up exclusive discounts in London

Time Out's handpicked deals — hurry, they won't be around for long...