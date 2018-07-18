‘Sounds and Sorcery Celebrating Disney's Fantasia’ review
This immersive homage to Disney’s ‘Fantasia’ is fun, if an odd experience for those unfamiliar with the film
Immersive theatre operates on a sliding scale of ‘immersion’.
At the bottom: ‘we’re going to make you walk around for this’.
In the middle: ‘you can feel up the sets’.
Towards the top: ‘there are actors who might interact with you’.
‘Sounds and Sorcery: Celebrating Disney’s Fantasia’ hits every rung on the immersive theatre ladder (except the Punchdrunk-grade ‘you’ll get locked alone in a room with an actor and engage in shenanigans’).
Inspired by Disney’s 1940 animated masterpiece ‘Fantasia’, ‘Sounds and Sorcery…’ is more a celebration of the feature-length cartoon than a work of independent artistry. That means anyone unfamiliar with ‘Fantasia’ might find it frustrating, rather than charming and nostalgic.
Audience members, funnelled into the atmospheric and rather damp-smelling dark in timed groups, begin by watching what looks like a ’90s screensaver set to JS Bach’s ‘Toccata and Fugue’. The much-feted binaural sound stutters and adds very little to the experience. Further on, the headphones continue to crackle and cough but they do cleverly change track depending on the area being explored.
The rooms devoted to Tchaikovsky’s ‘Nutcracker Suite’ are cute, pretty (look out for the hidden staircase) and laden with visual references to the cartoon. Those inspired by the terrifying dinosaurs in Disney’s version of Stravinsky’s ‘Rite of Spring’ are less impressive, though they display some imaginative lighting and an amusing obstacle course-style set.
There are timed performances, with actors, for the rooms based on Paul Dukas’s ‘The Sorcerer’s Apprentice’ – here a rather sad, wet, side-show with none of Disney’s anarchic magic – and Amilcare Ponchielli’s ‘Dance of the Hours’ (you know, the one with the hippos and ostriches) – which is in the bar and has some daft, delightful clownish burlesque. The low-key ‘Night on Bald Mountain’ finale doesn’t quite round off the evening with the bombast you’d hope.
It’s perhaps unsurprising that the buzziest atmosphere is in the ‘Dance of the Hours’ bar, and the post-show bar. The cocktails, which include colour-changing gins and bourbons smoked before your very eyes, have been designed with fun-loving grown-ups with friends or on dates in mind, and so has the space. Children at ‘Sounds and Sorcery’ might be baffled, bored or scared – but adult-sized kids will have a lark.
|Venue name:
|The Vaults
|Contact:
|Address:
|
Leake St
London
SE1 7NN
|Opening hours:
|Tue-Sat 11am-7pm
|Transport:
|Tube: Waterloo
|Price:
|£30-£59.75, £197.50 family ticket
|Event website:
|http://www.soundsandsorcery.com/
Featured
Pretty naff.
Somebody had a great idea! But couldn't quite pull it off...
Headsets didn't work, even after changing mine for one that 'worked'
I didn't quite get what they were trying to achieve with the initial lie down experience that was pretty annoying due to the constant crackling of the headsets.
Funnily enough the only bit i really enjoyed was the ending show. Which you are forced to watch to actually leave the gaff
We got cheap tickets for about a tenner.
I would be pretty fuming if i had paid full price!
Featured
Absolutely awful - one of the worst things i have ever seen in London. The vaults once had Alice in Wonderland which was an absolute triumph and we have seen some other great fringe theater there too over the last 5 years. Fantasia was like walking through a shitty warehouse full of crap trying to find the light switch just so you could get out. One of the worst pieces of theatre we have witnessed in our many escapades out in the city.
We expect the odd hiccup on the opening night but nothing - literally nothing - worked and when it did it was just the biggest anti climax you could hope for.
Message to the vaults - stop living off the one success of Alice in Wonderland.
Message to everyone else - this is FAR from Alice in Wonderland.