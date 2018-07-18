‘Sounds and Sorcery Celebrating Disney's Fantasia’ review

Theatre, Interactive The Vaults, Waterloo Until Sunday September 30 2018
3 out of 5 stars
This immersive homage to Disney’s ‘Fantasia’ is fun, if an odd experience for those unfamiliar with the film

Immersive theatre operates on a sliding scale of ‘immersion’.

At the bottom: ‘we’re going to make you walk around for this’.

In the middle: ‘you can feel up the sets’.

Towards the top: ‘there are actors who might interact with you’.

‘Sounds and Sorcery: Celebrating Disney’s Fantasia  hits every rung on the immersive theatre ladder (except the Punchdrunk-grade ‘you’ll get locked alone in a room with an actor and engage in shenanigans’).

Inspired by Disney’s 1940 animated masterpiece ‘Fantasia’, ‘Sounds and Sorcery…’ is more a celebration of the feature-length cartoon than a work of independent artistry. That means anyone unfamiliar with ‘Fantasia’ might find it frustrating, rather than charming and nostalgic.

Audience members, funnelled into the atmospheric and rather damp-smelling dark in timed groups, begin by watching what looks like a ’90s screensaver set to JS Bach’s ‘Toccata and Fugue’. The much-feted binaural sound stutters and adds very little to the experience. Further on, the headphones continue to crackle and cough but they do cleverly change track depending on the area being explored.

The rooms devoted to Tchaikovsky’s ‘Nutcracker Suite’ are cute, pretty (look out for the hidden staircase) and laden with visual references to the cartoonThose inspired by the terrifying dinosaurs in Disney’s version of Stravinsky’s ‘Rite of Spring’ are less impressive, though they display some imaginative lighting and an amusing obstacle course-style set.

There are timed performances, with actors, for the rooms based on Paul Dukas’s ‘The Sorcerer’s Apprentice’ – here a rather sad, wet, side-show with none of Disney’s anarchic magic – and Amilcare Ponchielli’s ‘Dance of the Hours’ (you know, the one with the hippos and ostriches) – which is in the bar and has some daft, delightful clownish burlesque. The low-key ‘Night on Bald Mountain’ finale doesn’t quite round off the evening with the bombast you’d hope.

It’s perhaps unsurprising that the buzziest atmosphere is in the ‘Dance of the Hours’ bar, and the post-show bar. The cocktails, which include colour-changing gins and bourbons smoked before your very eyes, have been designed with fun-loving grown-ups with friends or on dates in mind, and so has the space. Children at ‘Sounds and Sorcery’ might be baffled, bored or scared – but adult-sized kids will have a lark.

By: Ka Bradley

Posted:

Venue name: The Vaults
Contact:
Visit Website
Address: Leake St
London
SE1 7NN
Opening hours: Tue-Sat 11am-7pm
Transport: Tube: Waterloo
Price: £30-£59.75, £197.50 family ticket
Event website: http://www.soundsandsorcery.com/
Static map showing venue location
Pretty naff.


Somebody had a great idea! But couldn't quite pull it off...


Headsets didn't work, even after changing mine for one that 'worked'


I didn't quite get what they were trying to achieve with the initial lie down experience that was pretty annoying due to the constant crackling of the headsets.


Funnily enough the only bit i really enjoyed was the ending show. Which you are forced to watch to actually leave the gaff


We got cheap tickets for about a tenner. 


I would be pretty fuming if i had paid full price!

Tastemaker

This has SO much potential, but it really falls short of the greatness it could be. 


1. It's really not great value for money - I understand a lot of planning went into it all, but £40+ is expensive for what it actually is.

2. The headphones aren't the best, and drop out of sound quite often. Most of the time there's a lot of fuzzy white noise. 

3. The staff could be a whole lot more enthusiastic about the show - they seem very lack lustre and at times rude and unhelpful.

4. Timings for certain rooms / shows should be displayed clearly - having to hang around waiting for a show could be avoided if this was the case.

5. The bar is EXPENSIVE - more so that I would expect from a high end central London bar. if you're paying so much for a ticket, at least reward punters with a reasonably priced bar.


We didn't get to see the last room / event as the staff said to come back for the next one at 9.30pm, only to be told when we did go back at that time that we were too late and it had already started. We were then told to wait a further 20 minutes... when we'd already waited 20 minutes is a bit of a joke.


Fundamentally this is a great concept but sadly poor planning and execution.

Tastemaker

Overall this experience was pretty disappointing, mainly down to the earphones having intermittent and white noise sound for most of the experience. Staff didn't really know how to fix these issues either which was irritating. The biggest flaw though is that it is a self directed experience and not always clear what or where you should be going. Felt like they could have really made this amazing and it is not value for money as it stands. Also the overall smell everywhere is unlike anything I've experienced in the Vaults before.

Tastemaker

If you've ever lusted after the opportunity to lose yourself among choreographed glowing mushrooms then you've come to the right place! However, this is ultimately an 'immersive' theatre experience that is severely lacking in the expected 'immersive' part and I never thought I'd be someone of that opinion...

The set design throughout the sprawling, underground venue is consistently impressive and not like anything that I've had the chance to experience other than in theme parks abroad. A sense of excitement builds as you don your binaural headphones and experience the first act actually lying down as a animated projection swirls above you. Unfortunately it all sort of slips from then onwards.

Despite there being plenty of suited staff practically none of them are actual actors or play any part in guidung you around the space which was entirely expected and would go a long way towards improving the experience. I discovered retrospectively that I'd actually missed one of the acts because there is a total lack of direction overall and it's easy to do so if you don't take the initiative to ask. 

To top it all off the sound playing through the binaural headset was irritatingly intermittent and given that this is a situation in which the sound is so crucial to the end experience it simply wasn't good enough and made it difficult to become as immersed as I had expected to be.

It hold so much potential but needs an awful lot of ironing out! 

tastemaker

Wow... What a show.. Honestly if you loved the fantasia movie then there's no way you won't love this. However, if you even just love classical music you'll still come away just as blown away!

From exploring volcanic scenery to stepping into the sorcery lair... This was an incredible, well thought out and beautifully executed exhibition.

With stunning visuals and beautiful music you will. Come away just mesmerised! However, you must enjoy classical compositions! If not you may enjoy it but not as much as those who do.

Tastemaker

Nothing can beat Fantasia however a visual and musical experience is a great way to celebrate. The Vaults is one of my favourite venues and always feels other worldly so the underground arches was the perfect place to host it. The self guided free roaming experience consists of around 6 rooms, some of which are timed. Unfortunately we missed the sorcerers apprentice waiting for another show to start. My favourite room was definitely the dancing flowers and mushrooms. A riot of colour while  beautiful music in your ears plays through your headset  The sound quality was sometimes a little fuzzy but was impressive to have the different songs from the film change as you moved from room to room. I think more guidance on timings for the rooms with live actors would help to make the experience slicker but it certainly got me wanting to watch the film again!

tastemaker

I am a Disney die-hard and was so excited to go to Sounds and Sorcery however my hopes were clearly too high. Although the set design is fab and I loved the music, it looked like everyone going through had issues with their personal ipods they were given. Technical functions aside, I enjoyed having the opportunity to walk through a variety of doors at my own pace, enjoying the interesting lighting effects and scenes. I wish there was more Disney presence and potentially more rooms. It felt slightly unfinished and had so much potential to be a show stopper but it wasn't. Room to improve unfortunately 

tastemaker

SO.MUCH.POTENTIAL

Yet so much needs to be fixed!!


Firstly, the headphones sadly were annoyingly intermittent, to the point where I ended up having to take them off for the final section. Having said that the projection on the opening scene was really unique.


Secondly, once you are through the opening sequence the staff tell you its a 'roaming' experience. Only half way though did we end up talking to one of the staff and them telling us to go to one of the rooms for the last show of the night..... unmarked door, no advice, we we're just supposed to happen upon it??? Yeah that didn't work at all. 

I think a little more instruction on what is just 'roam' and what you actually need to be there for the theatre would help. 


Same goes for the final scene which the staff told us would be 15 min and we should watch a very funny (the first time) skit. When we went back the doors had closed and we were told it was another 20min. They suggested we watch the skit again (for the third time). Not really impressed but we waited and I have to say it was worth the wait. A magical haunting end to the night. 


Finally have to say for some reason I was thinking Disney..... its only the music from the film (i.e classical) don't be looking around for Mickey like this fool!!! hhahahhaah 


Also finally warning be prepared for an insanely expensive bar (11 quid for an old fashioned in a plastic cup!) when you pay 3 fr a ticket this is insane!!!!


Hope the company figures out all the issues soon because there really is so much potential!!!!!!

tastemaker

A rather disappointing Fantasia and should not be associated with the Disney's version. 


Essentially, this experience entailed going into several dark rooms with different themes inside them whilst listening to Fantasia music on the audio device. As there was no guidance as to what we were supposed to do to enjoy the experience, I and several others aimlessly wandered around looking puzzled. The audio device also did not work smoothly as mine and my friend's kept on disconnecting.


I was initially very excited expecting Mickey Mouse's Sorcerer's Apprentice as the main act in one of the rooms - but to my major disappointment, a scary looking lady dressed in red hooded robe and her three apprentices appeared. The 3 apprentices scrubbed the floor endlessly and splashed murky looking water to the audience. This act lasted for perhaps 15 minutes. The only thing I enjoyed was the witty ballet on stage towards the end. 


Having wandered around for 1 hour, I was thirsty and got a drink from the bar. To my astonishment, cocktails prices were comparable to good restaurants in central London. They were also served in disposable plastic cups.


Overall, I would say, for the admission price, you could get better quality entertainment elsewhere.


tastemaker

I was so, so excited for this as I am a big Disney fan, but it left me a bit deflated. It was just all a bit odd, I know different is good sometimes "opening your mind" and all that, but it was just too out there. 

Firstly the queue to sign in and get your headphones was a bit unorganised and chaotic, you had to wait until the shape stamped onto your hand was called out but everyone in the room ignored that and just went in anyway. The headset we were given at first didn't really work, and when it did it kept dropping out. 

The first room we went in we were told to lay down on basically a round bed and watch the projection on the ceiling, already we were confused. After we watched that, we then had a choice of 3 rooms to explore, apart from 1 which was a live act. The other 2 rooms were strange, you couldn't really see where you were going and they smelt quite bad.

What they did with the music and lights was actually impressive, but I'm afraid it just wasn't enough for the hefty price tag they're charging for a ticket. 

Saying that, I did enjoy the ballet performance at the end and the bar there was serving up some very cool cocktails, (smoke infused gin) but after that we were then led into a room where we had to watch a projection of a man screaming for 5 minutes?

All a bit too strange for me I'm afraid. 

tastemaker

I love immersive theatre and was really excited to see this. I love The Vaults mainly because a lot of the stuff they put on is quite quirky, but this really wasn't my cup of tea. A bit too arty-farty for my liking. Couple of the performances were pretty good and made me giggle, but I was left puzzled by the rest of it. I would only recommend this to those people with a fantasy prone personality. The venue was great as always and the staff were really friendly and helpful. 

Tastemaker

I am a big fan or immersive theatre and dining and generally up for anything.


This is probably one of the worst immersive theatre things I have ever done.


I was excited to celebrate Fantasia, what they have done with the Vaults to do this, I am baffled.


To get in the queue was long and disorganised, When we finally got in the head set didnt work. There were 4 rooms, you walk around in and it was just such a weird and pointless experience. 


The rooms smelt of mould, this so called experience should come with a medical warning, for for people with migraines of epileptics.


I left feeling, 'what just happened to the last 1.5 hours of my life'


The loos were gross and there was pee everywhere just to top off the end of a bad experience.


I think the price tag is hefty for what you get and drinks are pricey indoors.

tastemaker

Doesn't live up to the Fantasi(a)...


I was very excited to see this show as Fantasia is one of my old time favourite Disney movies and I'd had a mindblowing immersive experience before at the Vaults (Les Enfants Terribles Alice's Adventures Underground), but I had a bittersweet evening.


Let's talk about the positives:

  • the project itself is a big plus as spreding awareness about one of the most underrated Disney films makes me feel there is hope in the world
  • as an absolute immersive theatre fan I think we need much more of these special events
  • the design and decoration was beautiful, the sets were eye catching and the coordination with the effects and music was done well
  • the bearded guy in the tutu (marry me!!!)


BUT here comes the "but":

  • although at the entrance the hostess told us the sound can be cracky at the beginning this issue stayed until the end and the tracks were jumping e.g. when we were close proximity of two rooms. We couldn't feel the "flow" and immersivity(what supposed to be the whole point and base of the event). I think the creators should have gone for the best quality headphones or (even if I love the Vaults) to organise the event overground where the connection cannot be a problem.
  • the organisation of the space was awful. There were only 4 little, almost unrecognisable signs above the main entrance that showed the display locations. 2 of them was available all times, but the others had some kind of time schedule. These were not written down anywhere for the audience to know. When me and my friend tried to go and see one of them a hostess said the show is not available yet, we need to come back in 10-15 (!) minutes. When we went back a bit later she said the last group already went inside and we are not allowed to join in, we have to miss that part. With the other location they had some technical issues and again another hostess said we need to go back 15 minutes. We did arrive exactly the given time, but (DEJAVUE!!!) they'd already let a group in, we were not allowed to join later and again they said we need to go back in 15. At that time after 10 pm we had seen everything, had a drink at the bar, had a nice chat and to honest were a bit tired of the place so we decided to leave skipping another location.


So overall I can say that although this project is based on a great idea and the displays were entertaining the organisation and sound problems made this event a big miss. 

tastemaker

To be honest I think I expected this to be better. Maybe that’s the issue. Maybe I went in with high expectations and set the bar a tad too high.

The concept of this immersive experience really appealed to me but although some sections were well done it just didn’t quite work for me.

The deal is that you find different rooms with different classical songs which are featured in the Disney film Fantasia. So In one room you’ve got a garden theme with huge plants and mushrooms and they all light up in time to the music being played. Nice idea. Looked kinda cute but it didn’t have a huge impact. It’s like a poor version of the London light festivals you see each year now.

Another room had a live show which was performed by actual human beings doing their take on the classic Mickey dancing brooms thing from the movie. This was way better and people seemed to genuinely enjoy this one. You get wet too always entertaining.

There are video installation shows akin to something you’d see in the Tate Modern also. Okay they looked good for a minute but after a minute people ran out of enthusiasm and wandered on as did I.

The best bit for me was the main stage area where you’ll also find a bar. Lovely environment in this space. Nice bar and beautiful staging. The live action show starts every now and then but you have no clue when it will start as there’s no guidance on that. So we all sat and looked around perplexed to know when or if something would happen. We saw set lighting systems throwing a spotlight out at one point but no one shone in that light. The next time that same song came round with the spotlight in tow the performance began so I assume the artists get to decide when to go again. To be fair it must be exhaustive and slightly soul destroying to do the same 10 minute show again and again on a loop so a break would be needed. Guidance for the audience would be useful though.

Anyway the comedy ballet performance in this area was for me the highlight of the experience. The cocktailswe acquired helped also but they’re kinda pricey just so you know.

The price is my main big bear with this experience. £50 for an adult seems pretty steep to me for a very basic light show, video pieces and mini dramatic shows. I’m sure they spent a great deal putting this together and need to make their money back but I just don’t think the price is fair for what I experienced. My mind wondered at some of the video installations and that’s really not like me so I don’t think kids will be gripped by this experience.

Lessen the entrance fee and I’ll be on board


Absolutely awful - one of the worst things i have ever seen in London. The vaults once had Alice in Wonderland which was an absolute triumph and we have seen some other great fringe theater there too over the last 5 years. Fantasia was like walking through a shitty warehouse full of crap trying to find the light switch just so you could get out. One of the worst pieces of theatre we have witnessed in our many escapades out in the city.


We expect the odd hiccup on the opening night but nothing - literally nothing - worked and when it did it was just the biggest anti climax you could hope for.


Message to the vaults - stop living off the one success of Alice in Wonderland.

Message to everyone else - this is FAR from Alice in Wonderland.