London
Support us
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout
Support us

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

The 47th

  • Theatre, Drama
  • Old Vic, Waterloo
Donald Trump, president, election, vote, debate
Photograph: Shutterstock
Advertising

Time Out Says

Bertie Carvel stars as Donald Trump in Mike Bartlett’s new dark comedy about the 2024 US elections

Well this sounds wildly provocative. Eight years ago, Mike Bartlett had his big stage breakthrough with ‘King Charles III’, a jaw-droppingly audacious verse drama that imagined Prince Charles causing a constitutional crisis upon his ascent to the throne. Now Bartlett reunites with director Rupert Goold for ‘The 47th’, a ‘viciously funny’ verse play imagining of the 2024 US election campaign.

Let’s be clear here: it could definitely go either way, and the prolific Bartlett has both hits and misses to his name. But the fact ‘King Charles III’ is probably the best thing he’s ever done – for stage or screen – bodes well for what is being very clearly flagged as its spiritual successor.

There’s no real specific clue to the plot beyond the fact that it follows the 2024 elections, and the casting: Bertie Carvel will follow up his recent turn as Rupert Murdoch play playing the arguably even more monstrous Donald Trump; Lydia Wilson – brilliant in ‘King Charles III’ as Kate Middleton – will play Ivanka Trump; and US actor Tamara Tunie will take on the role of Kamala Harris. It’s being co-produced by Sonia Friedman, and you strongly suspect a West End transfer is already in the offing.

Details

Address:
Old Vic
103 The Cut
Waterloo Rd
London
SE1 8NB
Contact:
ticketing.timeout.com/venue/old-vic-theatre
0844 871 7628
Transport:
Tube: Waterloo; Rail: Waterloo
Price:
£10-£65
Opening hours:
Bar open 6pm-midnight Mon and Tue; 1pm-midnight Wed; 6pm-2am Thu and Fri; 1pm-2am Sat

Dates And Times

19:30Old Vic £10-£65
19:30Old Vic £10-£65
19:30Old Vic £10-£65
19:30Old Vic £10-£65
19:30Old Vic £10-£65
19:30Old Vic £10-£65
19:30Old Vic £10-£65
19:30Old Vic £10-£65
19:30Old Vic £10-£65
19:30Old Vic £10-£65
Show moreLoading animation
Advertising
You may also like
    Best-selling Time Out offers

      Get us in your inbox

      Loading animation
      Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

      By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

      🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

      Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

      Time Out

      About us

      Contact us

      Time Out products

      Time Out magazine

      Site Map
      © 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.