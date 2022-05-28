Time Out Says

Well this sounds wildly provocative. Eight years ago, Mike Bartlett had his big stage breakthrough with ‘King Charles III’, a jaw-droppingly audacious verse drama that imagined Prince Charles causing a constitutional crisis upon his ascent to the throne. Now Bartlett reunites with director Rupert Goold for ‘The 47th’, a ‘viciously funny’ verse play imagining of the 2024 US election campaign.

Let’s be clear here: it could definitely go either way, and the prolific Bartlett has both hits and misses to his name. But the fact ‘King Charles III’ is probably the best thing he’s ever done – for stage or screen – bodes well for what is being very clearly flagged as its spiritual successor.

There’s no real specific clue to the plot beyond the fact that it follows the 2024 elections, and the casting: Bertie Carvel will follow up his recent turn as Rupert Murdoch play playing the arguably even more monstrous Donald Trump; Lydia Wilson – brilliant in ‘King Charles III’ as Kate Middleton – will play Ivanka Trump; and US actor Tamara Tunie will take on the role of Kamala Harris. It’s being co-produced by Sonia Friedman, and you strongly suspect a West End transfer is already in the offing.