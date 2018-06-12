New interactive show dealing with the Grenfell Tower tragedy

In what has to rate as a pretty fast response by theatre standards, SPID Theatre in association with the Bush presents an interactive response to the Grenfell Tower tragedy, which will tour council estates across the country.

Playing a London stint at the Kensall House Community Rooms on Kensall House Estate in Ladbroke Grove (SPID’s base), ‘The Burning Tower’ follows two best friends from the West London estates who are making a presentation about the history of social housing. But Grenfell’s shadow looms large; fuses blow, the venue falls into darkness, and panic sets in.

The show is written by Helena Thompson, artistic director of the Kensall House Estate-based SPID, whose remit is to create high quality community theatre on council estates, and champion the voices of social housing.