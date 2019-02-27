The Cereal Café

Theatre, Musicals The Other Palace , St James's Park Thursday February 28 2019 - Saturday March 2 2019
The Cereal Cafe. musical 2019

It's a musical about the Cereal Killer Cafe in Shoreditch, what of it?

This new musical is, no kidding, about Brick Lane’s Cereal Killer Cafe. A ‘nostalgic eatery’ selling over 120 brands of cereal, you will probably recall that in innocent days when we weren't at each other’s throats over Brexit it sparked an outcry following a 2015 Channel 4 story in which the owners were taken to task for selling pricey bowls of breakfast nosh in one of London’s poorest boroughs. 

Obviously doing a musical about it sounds completely mad, but we're promised that Jacob Dorrel, Tom Ling and Adam Dickinson's show isn’t afraid to tackle the thorny question of gentrification.

Quite what it's going to be like we don’t really know, though some may have caught an earlier incarnation of ‘The Cereal Café’ when it had a very brief work-in-progress performance at The Other Palace in 2017, then called ‘Spilt Milk’. This weeklong stint is technically a workshop run, as the musical nudges tantalisingly closer to a full West End production. 

Posted:

Venue name: The Other Palace
Contact:
Visit Website Call Venue 020-70877900
Address: 12
Palace Street
London
SW1E 5JA
Transport: Tube: Victoria/St James's Park
Price: £15. Runs 2hr
Static map showing venue location
    • The Other Palace £15. Runs 2hr
LiveReviews|0
1 person listening
View all reviews

Snap up exclusive discounts in London

Time Out's handpicked deals — hurry, they won't be around for long...