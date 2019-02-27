It's a musical about the Cereal Killer Cafe in Shoreditch, what of it?

This new musical is, no kidding, about Brick Lane’s Cereal Killer Cafe. A ‘nostalgic eatery’ selling over 120 brands of cereal, you will probably recall that in innocent days when we weren't at each other’s throats over Brexit it sparked an outcry following a 2015 Channel 4 story in which the owners were taken to task for selling pricey bowls of breakfast nosh in one of London’s poorest boroughs.

Obviously doing a musical about it sounds completely mad, but we're promised that Jacob Dorrel, Tom Ling and Adam Dickinson's show isn’t afraid to tackle the thorny question of gentrification.

Quite what it's going to be like we don’t really know, though some may have caught an earlier incarnation of ‘The Cereal Café’ when it had a very brief work-in-progress performance at The Other Palace in 2017, then called ‘Spilt Milk’. This weeklong stint is technically a workshop run, as the musical nudges tantalisingly closer to a full West End production.