Emilia Clarke makes her British stage debut in Chekhov’s wistful masterpiece

A busy 2020 for the Jamie Lloyd Company kicks off with the West End debut of Emilia Clarke, who’ll be trading in dragon riding and romantic encounters with ghosts for the role of vain young actress Nina in Chekhov’s first great play ‘The Seagull’, in a version by Anya Reiss (presumably the same one that played at Southwark Playhouse in 2012, starring a young Lily James). No further casting at the moment, but as with the other two shows in the season (‘Cyrano de Bergerac’ and ‘A Doll’s House’), there will be free tickets available to first-time theatre-goers and £15 tickets reserved for under-30s, key workers and those receiving job seeker’s allowance and other government benefits. As ever, Lloyd directs and Soutra Gilmour designs.

General booking opens noon, Friday December 20.