The Seagull

Theatre, Drama Playhouse Theatre , Charing Cross Wednesday March 11 2020 - Saturday May 30 2020
Emilia Clarke, The Seagull, 2019
Photograph: Charlie Gray
Emilia Clarke makes her British stage debut in Chekhov’s wistful masterpiece

A busy 2020 for the Jamie Lloyd Company kicks off with the West End debut of Emilia Clarke, who’ll be trading in dragon riding and romantic encounters with ghosts for the role of vain young actress Nina in Chekhov’s first great play ‘The Seagull’, in a version by Anya Reiss (presumably the same one that played at Southwark Playhouse in 2012, starring a young Lily James). No further casting at the moment, but as with the other two shows in the season (‘Cyrano de Bergerac’ and ‘A Doll’s House’), there will be free tickets available to first-time theatre-goers and £15 tickets reserved for under-30s, key workers and those receiving job seeker’s allowance and other government benefits. As ever, Lloyd directs and Soutra Gilmour designs.

Posted:

Details
Static map showing venue location
Venue name: Playhouse Theatre
Venue website: ticketing.timeout.com/venue/playhouse-theatre
Venue phone: 0844-8717631
Address: Northumberland Avenue
London
WC2N 5DE
Rail/Tube: Charing Cross; Tube: Embankment
Price: £tbc

