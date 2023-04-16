Time Out says

‘The Unfriend’ sees erstwhile ‘Doctor Who’ head writer Steven Moffat make his debut as a playwright in partnership with his ‘Sherlock’ collaborator Mark Gatiss (who makes his debut as a stage director). The social satire has already been a hit at Chichester Festival Theatre, and follows English couple Peter and Debbie who befriend an eccentric, Trump-loving old lady named Elsa while on holiday in the US. They agree to stay in touch and finally look her up online when she invites herself to stay – only to make a horrifying discovery. Reece Shearsmith, Amanda Abbington and Frances Barber reprise their roles from the original 2022 Chichester run.