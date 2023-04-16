London
The Unfriend

  • Theatre, Comedy
  • Criterion Theatre, Piccadilly Circus
The Unfriend, Criterion Theatre, 2022
Photo by Manuel HarlanAmanda Abbington, Frances Barber, Reece Shearsmith
Time Out says

‘Sherlock’ scribes Steven Moffat and Mark Gatiss reunite for Moffatt’s debut play, a dark comedy about a very unwelcome guest

‘The Unfriend’ sees erstwhile ‘Doctor Who’ head writer Steven Moffat make his debut as a playwright in partnership with his ‘Sherlock’ collaborator Mark Gatiss (who makes his debut as a stage director). The social satire has already been a hit at Chichester Festival Theatre, and follows English couple Peter and Debbie who befriend an eccentric, Trump-loving old lady named Elsa while on holiday in the US. They agree to stay in touch and finally look her up online when she invites herself to stay – only to make a horrifying discovery. Reece Shearsmith, Amanda Abbington and Frances Barber reprise their roles from the original 2022 Chichester run.

Details

Event website:
www.theunfriend.com
Address:
Criterion Theatre
218-223 Piccadilly
London
W1V 9LB
Transport:
Tube: Piccadilly Circus
Price:
£21.25-£91.25. Runs 1hr 55min

Dates and times

