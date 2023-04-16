‘The Unfriend’ sees erstwhile ‘Doctor Who’ head writer Steven Moffat make his debut as a playwright in partnership with his ‘Sherlock’ collaborator Mark Gatiss (who makes his debut as a stage director). The social satire has already been a hit at Chichester Festival Theatre, and follows English couple Peter and Debbie who befriend an eccentric, Trump-loving old lady named Elsa while on holiday in the US. They agree to stay in touch and finally look her up online when she invites herself to stay – only to make a horrifying discovery. Reece Shearsmith, Amanda Abbington and Frances Barber reprise their roles from the original 2022 Chichester run.
The Unfriend
Time Out says
‘Sherlock’ scribes Steven Moffat and Mark Gatiss reunite for Moffatt’s debut play, a dark comedy about a very unwelcome guest
Details
- Event website:
- www.theunfriend.com
- Address:
- Criterion Theatre
- 218-223 Piccadilly
- London
- W1V 9LB
- Transport:
- Tube: Piccadilly Circus
- Price:
- £21.25-£91.25. Runs 1hr 55min
Dates and times
Discover Time Out original video