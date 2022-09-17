Time Out says

A onetime stalwart of the National Theatre and Royal Court, Irish screen legend Gabriel Byrne hasn’t performed on a British stage in decades – and never in the West End. That changes in September as the star of countless acclaimed films calls in at the Apollo on Shaftesbury Avenue for a fortnight with ‘Walking with Ghosts’. It's a one-man stage adaptation of his warmly-received memoir of the same name, which traces his life's journey from a country boy swallowed up by a rapidly expanding Dublin, through to his eventual move to the US and experiences in Hollywood and on Broadway, where the show is heading next, having already enjoyed a sold-out run in Dublin earlier this year. Tickets are liable to go pretty darn quickly for the short stint, which is written by Byrne and directed by US director Lonny Price.