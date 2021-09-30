When This Is All Over
The pioneering Company Three return with a show about the future
Revered, pioneering kids’ theatre troupe Company Three reopen the long-shuttered Unicorn Theatre with a new show devised by seven company members over Zoom during the pandemic. It’s a collage of their memories, hopes and dreams, with a particular emphasis on their hopes for the future, intended as it is to tie in with the imminent COP26 climate conference. Ages seven-plus.
|Unicorn Theatre
|www.unicorntheatre.com
|020 7645 0560
|
147
Tooley St
London
SE1 2HZ
|Tube: London Bridge
|£12-£20, £6-£14 children. Runs 1hr
