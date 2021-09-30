The pioneering Company Three return with a show about the future

Revered, pioneering kids’ theatre troupe Company Three reopen the long-shuttered Unicorn Theatre with a new show devised by seven company members over Zoom during the pandemic. It’s a collage of their memories, hopes and dreams, with a particular emphasis on their hopes for the future, intended as it is to tie in with the imminent COP26 climate conference. Ages seven-plus.