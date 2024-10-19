Even the performer of Nassim Soleimanpour's play doesn't what is going to happen as a different actor each night reads his text for the first time. Alternately cute and chilling, the piece was written by the Iranian playwright to be a comment upon his absence, as he was at the time unable to leave his home country due to his refusal to undertake his national service.

Although Soleimanpour's life has moved on a lot since ‘White Rabbit Red Rabbit’ debuted at the Edinburgh Fringe way back in 2011 – a lot of the details were included in his recent show ‘ECHO’ – there’s no reason the piece should have any less force in 2024.

A new generation of performers will tackle the piece over its 24-performance run at @sohoplace: initially confirmed are Freema Agyeman, Olly Alexander, Keith Allen, Mathew Baynton, John Bishop, Alan Davies, Daisy Edgar Jones, Joe Dempsie, Omari Douglas, Alfred Enoch, Kate Fleetwood, Richard Gadd, Jill Halfpenny, Julie Hesmondhalgh, Jason Isaacs, Pearl Mackie, Nick Mohammed, Sally Phillips, Jonathan Pryce, Michael Sheen, Callum Scott Howells, Ben Bailey Smith, Tonia Sotiropoulou and Catherine Tate.

And yes, there is a full perfomance schedule

Tuesday 1 October (8.00pm) – NICK MOHAMMED

Wednesday 2 October (8.00pm) – MATHEW BAYNTON

Thursday 3 October (8.00pm) - JILL HALFPENNY

Friday 4 October (8.00pm) – MICHAEL SHEEN

Saturday 5 October (3.00pm) – DAISY EDGAR JONES

Saturday 5 October (2.00pm) – PEARL MACKIE

Sunday 6 October (2.00pm)– BEN BAILEY SMITH

Sunday 6 October (8.00pm) – JASON ISAACS

Tuesday 8 October (8.00pm) – OLLY ALEXANDER

Wednesday 9 October (8.00pm) – KATE FLEETWOOD

Thursday 10 October (8.00pm) – ALFRED ENOCH

Friday 11 October (8.00pm) – JOHN BISHOP

Saturday 12 October (3.00pm) – TONIA SOTIROPOULOU

Saturday 12 October (8.00pm) – JONATHAN PRYCE

Sunday 13 October (2.00pm) – KEITH ALLEN

Sunday 13 October (6.00pm) - RICHARD GADD

Monday 14 October (8.00pm) – OMARI DOUGLAS

Tuesday 15 October (8.00pm) – ALAN DAVIES

Wednesday 16 October (8.00pm) – SALLY PHILLIPS

Thursday 17 October (8.00pm) – CATHERINE TATE

Friday 18 October (8.00pm) – FREEMA AGYEMAN

Saturday 19 October (2.00pm) – JULIE HESMONDHALGH

Saturday 19 October (5.00pm) – JOE DEMPSIE

Saturday 19 October (8.00pm) – CALLUM SCOTT HOWELLS