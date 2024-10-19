Even the performer of Nassim Soleimanpour's play doesn't what is going to happen as a different actor each night reads his text for the first time. Alternately cute and chilling, the piece was written by the Iranian playwright to be a comment upon his absence, as he was at the time unable to leave his home country due to his refusal to undertake his national service.
Although Soleimanpour's life has moved on a lot since ‘White Rabbit Red Rabbit’ debuted at the Edinburgh Fringe way back in 2011 – a lot of the details were included in his recent show ‘ECHO’ – there’s no reason the piece should have any less force in 2024.
A new generation of performers will tackle the piece over its 24-performance run at @sohoplace: initially confirmed are Freema Agyeman, Olly Alexander, Keith Allen, Mathew Baynton, John Bishop, Alan Davies, Daisy Edgar Jones, Joe Dempsie, Omari Douglas, Alfred Enoch, Kate Fleetwood, Richard Gadd, Jill Halfpenny, Julie Hesmondhalgh, Jason Isaacs, Pearl Mackie, Nick Mohammed, Sally Phillips, Jonathan Pryce, Michael Sheen, Callum Scott Howells, Ben Bailey Smith, Tonia Sotiropoulou and Catherine Tate.
And yes, there is a full perfomance schedule
Tuesday 1 October (8.00pm) – NICK MOHAMMED
Wednesday 2 October (8.00pm) – MATHEW BAYNTON
Thursday 3 October (8.00pm) - JILL HALFPENNY
Friday 4 October (8.00pm) – MICHAEL SHEEN
Saturday 5 October (3.00pm) – DAISY EDGAR JONES
Saturday 5 October (2.00pm) – PEARL MACKIE
Sunday 6 October (2.00pm)– BEN BAILEY SMITH
Sunday 6 October (8.00pm) – JASON ISAACS
Tuesday 8 October (8.00pm) – OLLY ALEXANDER
Wednesday 9 October (8.00pm) – KATE FLEETWOOD
Thursday 10 October (8.00pm) – ALFRED ENOCH
Friday 11 October (8.00pm) – JOHN BISHOP
Saturday 12 October (3.00pm) – TONIA SOTIROPOULOU
Saturday 12 October (8.00pm) – JONATHAN PRYCE
Sunday 13 October (2.00pm) – KEITH ALLEN
Sunday 13 October (6.00pm) - RICHARD GADD
Monday 14 October (8.00pm) – OMARI DOUGLAS
Tuesday 15 October (8.00pm) – ALAN DAVIES
Wednesday 16 October (8.00pm) – SALLY PHILLIPS
Thursday 17 October (8.00pm) – CATHERINE TATE
Friday 18 October (8.00pm) – FREEMA AGYEMAN
Saturday 19 October (2.00pm) – JULIE HESMONDHALGH
Saturday 19 October (5.00pm) – JOE DEMPSIE
Saturday 19 October (8.00pm) – CALLUM SCOTT HOWELLS