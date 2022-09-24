Belgian director Ivo van Hove made his name in the UK with his monumental Young Vic production of ‘A View from the Bridge’. Now he’s back at the theatre – for the first time under Kwame Kwei-Armah’s regime – with the UK premiere of his adaptation of Édouard Louis’s book ‘Who Killed My Father’. An angry, tender portrait of the author’s father which he wrote after a visit in which he was shocked to see his decline as a result of heavy drinking and a lifetime working in heavy industry in northern France, Van Hove has adapted the book into a monologue which will be performed by the great Dutch actor Hans Kesting: a regular collaborator with the director, he’s been a highlight of many of Van Hove’s touring productions, but this is a rare opportunity to see him performing in English, for a relatively long series of shows.
Who Killed My Father
Time Out says
Hans Kesting stars in Ivo van Hove’s adaptation of Édouard Louis’s impassioned book
