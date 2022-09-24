Time Out says

Belgian director Ivo van Hove made his name in the UK with his monumental Young Vic production of ‘A View from the Bridge’. Now he’s back at the theatre – for the first time under Kwame Kwei-Armah’s regime – with the UK premiere of his adaptation of Édouard Louis’s book ‘Who Killed My Father’. An angry, tender portrait of the author’s father which he wrote after a visit in which he was shocked to see his decline as a result of heavy drinking and a lifetime working in heavy industry in northern France, Van Hove has adapted the book into a monologue which will be performed by the great Dutch actor Hans Kesting: a regular collaborator with the director, he’s been a highlight of many of Van Hove’s touring productions, but this is a rare opportunity to see him performing in English, for a relatively long series of shows.