Worldwide icon-chevron-right Europe icon-chevron-right United Kingdom icon-chevron-right England icon-chevron-right London icon-chevron-right Annual Royal Observatory Christmas Lecture

Annual Royal Observatory Christmas Lecture

Things to do, Talks and lectures Royal Observatory , Greenwich Saturday December 11 2021
Royal Observatory Greenwich Peter Harrison Planetarium
Photograph: Royal Museums Greenwich

Time Out says

If you’ve ever wondered what goes on beyond our solar system, head to the Royal Observatory for its annual Christmas lecture. University of Bristol astrophysicist Dr Hannah Wakeford will be revealing the latest research in the study of exoplanets: planets that orbit stars other than the sun. You’ll find out what the atmosphere of these planets is like and whether they support any life forms. The lecture will be held in the observatory’s planetarium, so you’ll be able to gaze upwards and imagine you’re out of this world.

Details
Event website: https://www.rmg.co.uk/whats-on/royal-observatory/annual-royal-observatory-christmas-lecture
Static map showing venue location
Venue name: Royal Observatory
Address: Blackheath Avenue
London
SE10 8XJ
Transport: Cutty Sark/Greenwich DLR
Price: £10

Dates And Times
You may also like
    Best selling Time Out Offers