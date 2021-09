Backyard Cinema’s two immersive seasonal screening fantasias, the Winter Night Garden and the Snow Kingdom, will be invaded by all kinds of scary characters for a Halloween takeover. ’Hocus Pocus’ will play multiple times, with guest appearances from ’Scream’, ‘The Rocky Horror Picture Show’, ‘Beetlejuice’, ‘Addams Family Values’, ‘The Lost Boys’ and this year’s ‘Candyman’ reboot.