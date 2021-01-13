So this is how to help grandma have fun during lockdown...

Let’s be honest, we could all do with a bit of joy in our lives right now. But you know who might need it a little more than most? Those in their autumn years. And yeah, sure, we can call them boomers and joke that they had it a damn sight better than us but really, lockdowns and the last year have been tough for a lot of this lot.

And because you’re a considerate, kind and generally wonderful child/grandchild/niece/nephew/whatever you’ll probably want to introduce them to The Joy Club. Basically, for a fiver a month (which you can gift, fyi) your much-loved elders will be given access to a huge range of free and discounted activities designed to keep them busy. And of course everything on offer right now is 100 percent lockdown-friendly, which means available to enjoy at home or online.

So what kinds of things are we talking about? Well, there are loads of online fitness and wellbeing classes (get your yoga pants on grandpa!), virtual museum and gallery tours, streamed theatre, tutorials on gardening and home improvement, a learning zone, puzzles… hell, they’ll even put them in touch with volunteering groups so they give something back.

Yep, there’s a lot for them to get stuck into, and no doubt you’ll be slipped an extra Werther’s next time you see them to say thanks for the intro. But if you’re not? Well, at least you’ll be able to bask in the warm glow of being a fine and upstanding member of the younger generation. And, you know, it might get you out of a few Zoom quizzes which for £5 a month sounds like money well spent to us.

The Joy Club is open to any UK resident over 65 years old. You can get your first Joy Club month for free. Find out how – and more about The Joy Club – at www.thejoyclub.com. Subscriptions cost just £5 a month.