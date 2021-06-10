Win a VIP racing experience at Royal Ascot

After more than a year of being cooped up in your PJs, what better reason to get gussied up to leave the house than Royal Ascot? This annual event is the pinnacle of horse racing, fine dining and de rigueur dress-up, attracting celebs galore – and the Royal fam, naturally. Returning from June 15-19 with a real-life crowd, we’re offering the chance for one lucky winner and five of their besties to revel in the shiniest of VIP Ascot packages.

Enjoy the day trackside, with a table for six in the Queen Anne Enclosure, named after the equestrian monarch who founded the racecourse in 1711. This private box comes with its own balcony overlooking the finishing straight of the course, plus a VIP bar and dining area, where you can savour some iced Champagne (two complimentary glasses included) and à la carte menus by Michelin-starred chefs such as Raymond Blanc. The winner will also receive six race cards, which tell you everything you need to know about the races, horses, jockeys and more.

Last year Ascot had to close its doors to the public but, thanks to the Government's Events Research Programme, this month welcomes back thousands across the five-day event. And at just an hour’s train journey from Waterloo, there’s simply no better way to play posho for a day. So fill in your details below, get your fascinators and whatnot at the ready, and keep those fingers crossed for a big win.