‘Growing up, I would happily spend weekends at our holiday home in Maylandsea, Essex. Just across the estuary you’ll find Osea Island. It’s had so many faces it’s hard to keep track: hotel resort, rehab haven, it was even rented out by Rihanna to record one of her albums. There’s something magical about driving there. The causeway is tidal and can only be accessed for a few hours a day, giving the feeling that the island is entirely separate from the rest of the world. I’ve spent hours sitting on the stony beach throwing rocks into an empty Pringles can. Go for a swim in the water if you’re feeling brave. If not, a walk along the beach will leave you smiling.’ Mira Al-Momani, Anissa Kermiche

Train from Liverpool St to Southminster, then bus.