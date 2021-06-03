Oh, look, another event that’s projecting the works of Vincent van Gogh all over the floor and walls. We’ve counted five different Van Gogh pop-ups traveling the country this summer, and this one, Beyond Van Gogh, is set to arrive at the Anaheim Convention Center. The hour-long touring experience will feature about 300 of Van Gogh’s paintings digitally projected onto the space, and that’s about all we know for now.

Though it’s the second such exhibit to be announced in SoCal, it could be the first to open as Immersive Van Gogh missed its debut date, with no new venue or opening info announced yet. Also, just putting this out there, but you could also see some actual Van Gogh paintings at the Getty and the Norton Simon.

Tickets start at $34.99 for adults and go on sale June 4.