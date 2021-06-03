Worldwide icon-chevron-right North America icon-chevron-right United States icon-chevron-right California icon-chevron-right Los Angeles icon-chevron-right Beyond Van Gogh

Beyond Van Gogh

Art, Installation Anaheim Convention Center , Anaheim Tuesday July 20 2021
Beyond Van Gogh
1/5
Photograph: Courtesy Beyond Van Gogh
Beyond Van Gogh
2/5
Photograph: Courtesy Beyond Van Gogh
Beyond Van Gogh
3/5
Photograph: Courtesy Beyond Van Gogh
Beyond Van Gogh
4/5
Photograph: Courtesy Beyond Van Gogh
Beyond Van Gogh
5/5
Photograph: Courtesy Beyond Van Gogh
Buy tickets

Time Out says

Oh, look, another event that’s projecting the works of Vincent van Gogh all over the floor and walls. We’ve counted five different Van Gogh pop-ups traveling the country this summer, and this one, Beyond Van Gogh, is set to arrive at the Anaheim Convention Center. The hour-long touring experience will feature about 300 of Van Gogh’s paintings digitally projected onto the space, and that’s about all we know for now.

Though it’s the second such exhibit to be announced in SoCal, it could be the first to open as Immersive Van Gogh missed its debut date, with no new venue or opening info announced yet. Also, just putting this out there, but you could also see some actual Van Gogh paintings at the Getty and the Norton Simon.

Tickets start at $34.99 for adults and go on sale June 4.

Details
Event website: https://beyondvangoghoc.com/
Static map showing venue location
Venue name: Anaheim Convention Center
Address: 800 W Katella Ave
Los Angeles
92802
Price: $34.99, kids $24.99

Dates And Times
You may also like