View never-before-seen set photos from ‘Blade Runner’ at this free Bradbury Building exhibition.

For Blade Runner fans, stepping into the lobby of the Bradbury Building (where the sci-fi classic’s climax was shot) is practically a rite of passage. So heading up a few floors to see some rarely shown on-set images—well, that’s like watching C-beams glitter in the dark near the Tannhäuser Gate.

Throughout October, NeueHouse Bradbury, the exclusive co-working space inside of the 1893 building, will debut a collection of contact sheets and portraits from Blade Runner by the late set photographer Stephen Vaughan.

We were able to scope out a few of the black-and-white images during an early 2020 tour of the then-in-progress space, and for Blade Runner fans they’re simply sublime (there’s a particularly old-school-cool photo of Harrison Ford in a long trench coat hanging on one side of the Wyman Bar, the floor’s social space). At the time, we were told that Vaughan’s widow approached NeueHouse with the negatives and an offer to put together a show, and now—one very long shutdown later—the 32 photographs have finally been mounted around the floor.

The general public can visit the typically-off-limits space by emailing membership@neuehouse.com to make a free reservation. In addition, you can RSVP for an opening night reception on October 1.