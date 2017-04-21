12 of the best art events happening in L.A. in the coming months

Los Angeles has plenty of places to experience great art, from local art galleries to some of the county's most essential museums, so it can be hard to narrow down what's worth seeing and what's not. While there are plenty of other art events that are likely to pop up throughout summer, but these should definitely be on your radar this fall.

John Hiltunen This artist’s anthropomorphic paper collages take conventional images and combine them to create provocative ones. Think: a woman in a gown with the face of a cat. The Good Luck Gallery, 945 Chung Kind Rd (213-625-0935, thegoodluckgallery.com). Through May 21.

“Maven of Modernism: Galka Scheyer in California” Peer into the life of Scheyer, the art dealer responsible for the Blue Four, a group of artists including Lyonel Feininger, Alexei von Jawlensky, Paul Klee and Wassily Kandinsky. The exhibit features items from Scheyer’s personal collection, including pieces from each of

the Blue Four. Norton Simon Museum, 411 W Colorado Blvd, Pasadena (626-449-6840, nortonsimon.org). Through Sept 25.

“Paul Simon: Words & Music” Organized by the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and Museum, this exhibit aims to show how the artist’s music has reflected social and cultural ideals. It touts instruments, records, sheet music, photography, costumes and performance footage. Skirball Cultural Center, 2701 N Sepulveda Blvd (310-440-4500, skirball.org). Apr 27–Sept 3.

“Oracle” In a very timely exhibit, the show spotlights work from more than 20 artists who use the theme of how globalization forces affect contemporary society. The Broad, 221 S Grand Ave (213-232-6200, thebroad.org). Apr 29–Sept 3.

“Frida Kahlo: Through the Lens of Nickolas Muray” Photographer Nickolas Muray met painter Frida Kahlo on a vacation to Mexico in 1931, during which the two struck up a romance and friendship. Photographs of the famous painter are on display, showing her as Muray’s friend, lover and confidant. Museum of Latin American Art, 628 Alamitos Ave, Long Beach (562-437-1689,

molaa.org). Apr 29–Sept 3.

“Eyewitness Views: Making History in Eighteenth Century Europe” These18th-century works were commissioned to record memorable moments, from the Venetian carnival to the eruption of Mt. Vesuvius. This is the first-ever exhibit focusing on artworks—many never before seen in America—as records of historic events. The Getty Center, 1200 Getty Center Dr (310-440-7300, getty.edu). May 9–July 30.

“Living Apart Together: Recent Acquisitions” The exhibit highlights the museum’s continuous efforts to build a collection of art with an emphasis on Los Angeles from the past decade, and uses its recent acquisitions as examples. Hammer Museum, 10899 Wilshire Blvd (310-443-7000, hammer.ucla.edu). May 21–Aug 27.

Introducing Marciano Art Foundation L.A.’s newest museum, founded by brothers Maurice and Paul Marciano, opens on the 25th. The building hosts a number of inaugural shows, including a curated exhibit of the brothers’ collection called “Unpacking: The Marciano Collection,” and “Jim Shaw: The Wig Museum,” the first West Coast retrospective of Shaw’s work. Marciano Art Foundation, 4357 Wilshire Blvd (why-site.com/portfolio/maurice-and-paul-marciano-art-foundation). Opens May 25.

“Marisa Merz: The Sky Is a Great Space” The work of Italian painter, sculptor and installation artist Merz is the focus of this exhibition, which explores her multiple talents and influence on the avant-garde movement Arte Povera. Hammer Museum, 10899 Wilshire Blvd (310-443-7000, hammer.ucla.edu). June 4–Aug 20.

“Home—So Different, So Appealing” This exhibit, showcasing work from the late 1950s by Latino artists from the U.S. and Latin America, explores the idea of home and how individuals, families, nations and regions understand themselves in relation to others. LACMA, 5905 Wilshire Blvd (323-857-6000, lacma.org). June 11–Oct 15.

“Illuminating Women in the Medieval World” See medieval manuscripts featuring a variety of female figures—from damsels in distress to the Virgin Mary—as well as manuscripts written by women. The Getty Center, 1200 Getty Center Dr (310-440-7300, getty.edu). June 20–Sept 17.

“Rafael Soriano: The Artist as Mystic” This is a comprehensive retrospective on the work of the Cuban-born painter. It also highlights a bilingual catalog of essays written by scholars on the effect of the Cuban Revolution on Soriano’s most influential work. Long Beach Museum of Art, 2300 E Ocean Blvd, Long Beach (562-439-2119, lbma.org). June 27–Oct 30.

