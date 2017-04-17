13 things to do this week in Los Angeles: April 17-21

We look ahead at the week's best concerts, comedy shows, dinners, art shows and more.

Monday

Reykjavík Festival: Jóhann Jóhannsson and Bedroom Community's Whale Watching Tour

Walt Disney Concert Hall, 8pm, $41-$105

Close out the LA Phil's celebration of Icelandic music with a concert from composer Jóhann Jóhannsson, along with Valgeir Sigurðsson, Nico Muhly and Sam Amidon.

Hot Tub

The Virgil, 8pm, $5

The adorably cracked Kristen Schaal and puppy-hugger Kurt Braunohler host their variety show, Hot Tub, every Monday night at the Virgil.

Tuesday

We Are Thomasse

The Second City, 8pm, $10

The British-American sketch duo serves sharp wit and lightning-quick sketch comedy at its regular show.

Put Your Hands Together

UCB Franklin, 8pm, $7

Badass-adorable duo Cameron Esposito and Rhea Butcher co-host this stand-up showcase every Tuesday at UCB Franklin.

Wednesday

Earth Day LA

Grand Park, 9am–2pm, free

Celebrate Earth Day at Grand Park, the Music Center and DWP with green living demos and activities—plus a free tree giveaway.

Good Looks

UCB Franklin, 8pm, $7

Former Portlanders Ian Karmel and Andrew Michaan host this impeccably curated stand-up show, with Ron Funches, Adam Newman, Claire Mulaney and David Dineen-Porter.

Thursday

Dance Camera West Dance Media Festival

Royce Hall, 8pm, $12

Celebrate mankind's most physical artform with an opening night selection of international dance short films.

4/20 at UCB

UCB Franklin, 4:20pm, $5

Both UCB Franklin and Sunset celebrate the stoner holiday, starting with Matt Besser's 420 Show at—you guessed it—4:20pm and continuing with comedy sets throughout the evening.

Thank You, Friends: Big Star's 'Third' Live screening

Grammy Museum, 7:30pm, $15

Watch the premiere of a star-studded tribute concert to Big Star with a presentation from the concert film's director.

Snoop Dogg + Wiz Khalifa

Greek Theatre, 6pm, $29.50-$150

Surely it's just a coincidence that this show from the two cannabis-obsessed MCs is on 4/20, right?

Friday

Climate Day LA

The Theatre at Ace Hotel, 1pm, free; 7:30pm, $25

Partake in a full day of positive climate action, starting with a free panel discussion and ending with a concert from Deerhoof, Weyes Blood and SOPHIE.

Charles Phoenix: Southern Californialand

Union Station, 8:30pm, free

Join humorist and Americana ambassador Charles Phoenix as he frames through this slide show of L.A.'s undiscovered, underrated and misunderstood mid-century gems.

Odd Nights at the Autry

The Autry Museum in Griffith Park, 6–11pm, $5

Head to the return of this monthly market, a nighttime dance party, happy hour and shopping extravaganza.

Want more? Sign up here to stay in the know.