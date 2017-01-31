15 free things to do in Los Angeles this February 2017

If you're already going broke on Valentine's Day ideas, you'll be happy to hear there are plenty of free things to do in February. From a Chinatown parade to a science lecture in a brewery, these are the best ways to make the most of your month without breaking into your wallet.
Feb 2
Daybreaker L.A.: Morning of Champions; Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum
Party and work out with Olympic gold medalists at this early morning dance party and LA 2024 bash.
Feb 4
Golden Dragon Parade & Chinese New Year Festival; Chinatown Central Plaza
Participate in one of L.A.'s oldest traditions as the 118th parade steps off in Chinatown.
Feb 4-10
Street Art House; The Hängar
Wander around a pop-up art gallery where more than a dozen street artists from L.A. and around the world have each been given an area to design.
Feb 7-28
All About Almodóvar; The Standard, Hollywood
Catch free screenings of the acclaimed Spanish filmmaker's works with specialty snacks provided by chef Ari Taymor of Alma at the Standard.
Feb 9
Citizen Science + Suds; Angel City Brewery
Find out how harnessing the power of people can have a serious impact on science at this beer and lecture series.
Photograph: Jakob N. Layman
Feb 12
Broken Hearts Circus; Angel City Brewery
Make a circus out of L.A.'s dating scene with acrobats, dancers and professional clowns during this afternoon of beer and amusements.
Feb 14
DIY V-Day; Upstairs
Spend a crafty Valentine's Day atop Ace Hotel with a make-your-own ice cream station from Smitten Ice Cream and a corsage and boutonierre workshop with guidance by Black Leaf Flower Shop.
Feb 14
Tango in the Train Station; Union Station
Learn how to tango in Union Station's handsome ticketing hall with a free lesson followed by a milonga, or tango social dancing.
Feb 14
Valentine's Day Dinner & Dance; Grand Central Market
Swing your partner around at the 100-year-old food hall's first Valentine's Day party, with live swing music and dinner specials.
Feb 18-May 22
Jason Rhoades: Installations, 1994-2006; Hauser Wirth & Schimmel
Roam around six immersive installations, strewn with wooden contraptions and neon signs, from the late California artist.
Photograph: Courtesy the Virgil
Feb 19
Competitive Erotic Fan Fiction; The Virgil
Try not to squirm as 10 comics read their own erotica based on improv and audience suggestions.
Feb 22
The Slurring Bee; The Virgil
Slur your way through tricky vocabulary words at this drunken spelling bee.
Feb 23-26
L.A. Art Book Fair; The Geffen Contemporary at MOCA
Peruse books, catalogues, monographs, periodicals and zines from more than 250 international presses.
Ongoing
Free concerts; Various locations
Listen to some tunes without breaking the bank with free shows at the Echo, the Satellite and more.
Ongoing
Free museum days; Various locations
Make the most of free days at LACMA, the Natural History Museum and more, plus always-free museums like the Hammer, Getty and Broad.
