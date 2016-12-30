15 things to do with kids in January 2017

With the holidays behind us, it's time to make plans for things to do in winter in Los Angeles. Spend a free day at one of L.A.'s best museums this January or lace up a pair of skates before all of the ice skating rinks close up for the season. When a simple trip to the playground won't do, keep your tot occupied with these 15 things to do with kids in January.

Jan 2, 3

Tournament of Roses Parade: Post-Parade Float Showcase; Pasadena

Skip the road closures and overnight campout for this up-close view of the Pasadena tradition.

Jan 7

Second City Hollywood's Open House; The Second City

Tickle your funny bone with a day full of free shows, food and prizes, plus a pair of kid-friendly improv classes in the afternoon.

Jan 8

Stamp of Approval: Make a Letterpress Postcard; Autry Museum of the American West

Make your own postcard with some help from photographer Jennifer Manley and Madeleine Zygarewicz, owner of Highland Park's Panorama Press.

Through Jan 8

Enchanted: Forest of Light; Descanso Gardens

Explore interactive light installations at the La Cañada Flintridge botanical garden as a one-mile stretch of its hillside property is transformed into distinctly themed sparkly displays.

Through Jan 8

LA Zoo Lights; Los Angeles Zoo

Stroll through the Griffith Park zoo grounds as the festive tradition wraps up its holiday run.

Through Jan 8

Chill; Queen Mary

Cozy up to the Queen Mary for a waterfront winter wonderland featuring ice-skating, tubing, sculptures and all sorts of other holiday performances and surprises aboard the Art Deco ocean liner.

Jan 12-15

TORUK – The First Flight; The Forum

See the CGI spectacle of Avatar translated to the acrobatic stage at Cirque du Soleil's latest touring production.

Jan 14-16

Unity Celebration; Kidspace Children's Museum

Build multicultural sculptures, add handprints to a giant peace mural and share your own dreams during this celebration of the legacy of Martin Luther King, Jr.

Through Jan 16

ICE at Santa Monica; Santa Monica

Bundle up and glide around an ice rink just blocks from the beach as the Santa Monica rink celebrates its 10th season.

Through Jan 16

Holiday Ice Rink Pershing Square; Pershing Square

Skate around a warm-weather winter wonderland with the Downtown L.A. skyline as your backdrop at this seasonal ice rink.

Through Jan 21

The King and I; Pantages Theatre

Take the whole family to enjoy the Rogers and Hammerstein's version of the production, which is set in 1960's Bangkok and tells the story of the unconventional story of the King of Siam and Anna Leonowens, a schoolteacher.

Jan 28

Kidspace Jamboree; Kidspace Children's Museum

Bang on a trash can, percussively play a pair of spoons, join sing-alongs and create your own instrument at this inaugural kid-friendly jam session.

Jan 29

Museums Free-For-All Saturday; Various locations

Check off a few items on your cultural to-do list as 30 SoCal museums open their doors for free.

Through Feb 20

L.A. Kings Holiday Ice; Various locations

Round the rink next door to the Kings' home ice, as well as at four other locations across L.A.

Ongoing

Free museum days; Various locations

Make the most of free days at LACMA, the Natural History Museum and more, plus always-free museums like the Hammer, Getty and Broad.

