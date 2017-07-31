20 things to do with kids in August 2017

Back to school time may be here, but summer fun hasn't run out yet. If you're looking for fun, kid-friendly ideas in L.A. this month and a simple trip to the playground won't do, keep your tot occupied with these 20 things to do with kids in August.

July 29–Aug 6

U.S. Open of Surfing; Huntington Beach

Hit the beach to cheer on the country's biggest pro surfers at this annual competition.

Aug 6

Storybook Adventures; Kidspace Children's Museum

Build a cardboard castle, create a storybook potion and learn the physics behind the Three Little Pigs at this hands-on event.

Aug 11, 25

Summer Nights in the Garden; Natural History Museum

Spend an evening outside with live music, botanical tours and animal meet and greets.

Aug 12, 13

CatCon; Pasadena Convention Center

Meet Insta-famous kitties and peruse feline-friendly wares at the self-dubbed Comic-Con for cat people.

Through Aug 13

OC Fair; OC Fair & Event Center

Mix fried food, carnival attractions and the occasional rodeo or demolition derby, and you've got the OC Fair.

Aug 13

CicLAvia: San Pedro Meets Wilmington; Various locations

Pedal your way from San Pedro to Wilmington during the bike-friendly fest.

Aug 17

Silver Lake Picture Show; Sunset Triangle Plaza

Liven up your Thursday nights at this Eastside screening series, incluidng Space JAm this month.

Through Aug 18

Shakespeare by the Sea; Various locations

Enjoy one of the many free performances of Macbeth or The Taming of the Shrew, put on by Shakespeare by the Sea throughout summer.

Aug 19-27

Nisei Week Japanese Festival; JACCC

Celebrate Japanese culture with displays of martial arts, tea ceremonies, flower arranging and more.

Aug 21

Solar Eclipse Viewing with JPL; Kidspace Children's Museum

Safely watch the sun disappear behind the moon at this solar eclipse watch party.

Through Aug 22

Moonlight Movies on the Beach; Granada Beach

Pack up your folding chairs and head to Long Beach for these unique outdoor screenings of Finding Dory, Moana and The Princess Bride.

Through Aug 26

Grand Performances; California Plaza

Scope out a diverse mix of kid-friendly music and theater performances at this water-encompassed stage.

Aug 27

Mad Science Sunday; Kidspace Children's Museum

Get messy in the slime kitchen, program a robot and catch a mad scientist presentation during this kid-science series.

Through Aug 31

Pageant of the Masters; Festival of Arts

See classic paintings come to life during this Laguna Beach musical and theatrical tradition.

Through Sept 3

Free Shakespeare in Griffith Park; Old Zoo

Take in Shakespeare’s The Two Gentlemen of Verona, while enjoying the great outdoors.

Through Sept 4

Butterfly Pavilion; Natural History Museum

Wander around the Natural History Museum’s seasonal pavilion as hundreds of free-flying moths and butterflies flutter overhead.

Through Sept 10

Extreme Mammals; Natural History Museum

Brush up on 200 million years of mammalian evolution at this touring exhibition of unusual and odd fossilized creatures.

Through Jan 7

Play!; The Autry Museum in Griffith Park

Discover dolls, board games and outdoor activities from the Autry's collection, from old-timey toys to modern-day Western-inspired diversions.

Ongoing

Free museum days; Various locations

Make the most of free days at LACMA, the Natural History Museum and more, plus always-free museums like the Hammer, Getty and Broad.

