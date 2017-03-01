21 things to do with kids in March 2017

With spring almost here, it's time to take advantage of the warmer weather. Take a trip to the beach this March or embark on a whale watching adventure. When a simple trip to the playground won't do, keep your tot occupied with these 21 things to do with kids in March.
Mar 4, 5, 11, 12
Cherry Blossom Festival; Descanso Gardens
Usher in the springtime bloom with this celebration of Japanese culture and beautiful flowering trees.
Mar 4, 5, 11, 12
Dana Point Festival of Whales; Dana Point Harbor
Mark the annual gray whale migration from land with a parade, kids' fair, rubber ducky derby and more.
Mar 5
S.T.E.A.M. Machines; Santa Monica Pier
Build a cardboard fort, pilot a mini-submarine, learn about NASA and watch a Rube Goldberg machine contest at this annual celebration of science, technology, engineering, arts and math.
Mar 5
Cleary Irish Dance Performance; Kidspace Children's Museum
Tap and clap along as the Cleary Irish Dancers perform a series of jigs and traditional step dances—including a hands-on tutorial.
Mar 5
626 Golden Streets; Various locations
Walk, run, skate, bike and explore the San Gabriel Valley as Metro presents this car-free event across 18 miles of open streets, six Gold Line stations and seven SGV cities, from South Pasadena to Azusa.
Mar 5
iHeartRadio Music Awards; The Forum
Take your radio-addicted pre-teen to this award show and concert with performances by Katy Perry, Ed Sheeran, the Chainsmokers, Big Sean and more.
Mar 6-Apr 28
theBlu; Natural History Museum
Swim alongside manta rays, angler fish and a blue whale—without ever getting wet—during this six-minute virtual reality exhibition.
Mar 10
ArtNight Pasadena; Various locations in Pasadena
Enjoy kid-friendly performances and crafts along with a free evening of admission to the Norton Simon Museum, Pasadena Museum of California Art and more.
Mar 11
L.A. Festival of Colors; Whittier Narrows Park
Ring in spring with dancing and yoga underneath a plume of technicolor powder.
Mar 11
Grand Park Downtown Bookfest; Grand Park
Watch the Downtown park transform into a literary Shangri-La with a local pop-up bookshop, a never-ending story, live music and more.
Mar 11-Apr 23
Caterpillar Adoption Days; Kidspace Children's Museum
Adopt a painted lady caterpillar and, with food and a little bit of care, watch it transform into a beautiful butterfly.
Mar 12
Festival of the Kite; Redondo Beach Pier
Go fly a kite—or help launch a 25-foot-wide communal one—at this high-flying festival.
Mar 12
Nowruz Celebration; UCLA
Ring in the Iranian New Year and the early arrival of spring with a day of activities, performances, music and events for children.
Mar 18
Superhero Bugs; Kidspace Children's Museum
Suit up in your own bug-themed superhero cape and mask at this insect-inspired event, complete with a spider web obstacle course.
Mar 18, 19
Bach in the Subways Day; Various locations
Wish Johann Sebastian Bach a happy 332nd birthday with performances at Union Station and across the Metro system.
Mar 18, 19
L.A. Nature Fest; Natural History Museum
Learn about L.A.'s amazing urban wilderness with garden tours, nature walks and early morning bird walks.
Mar 19
L.A. Marathon; Various locations
Cheer on Angelenos across 26.2 miles between Dodger Stadium and the ocean.
Mar 26
Autry Explorers: LEGO Adventure; The Autry in Griffith Park
Let your imagination run wild at this pop-up playspace filled with LEGO bricks and everyday found objects—and along the way learn how native communities and 19th-century kids kept themselves occupied.
Mar 26
CicLAvia: Culver City Meets Venice; Various locations
Pedal your way through Culver City, Mar Vista and Venice during the bike-friendly fest.
Mar 28-Apr 2
YoungArts Los Angeles; Various locations
See some of the city's most talented high schoolers perform everything from jazz to poetry after a week spent with creative luminaries.
Ongoing
Free museum days; Various locations
Make the most of free days at LACMA, the Natural History Museum and more, plus always-free museums like the Hammer, Getty and Broad.
