22 things to do with kids in April 2017

Spring has arrived, and along with it beach weather and tons of Easter egg hunts. When a simple trip to the playground won't do, keep your tot occupied with these 22 things to do with kids in April.
Apr 1, 8
Reykjavík Festival: Maximus Musicus; Walt Disney Concert Hall
Learn about instruments and Iceland's captivating music scene at this kid-friendly concert, led by the lively Icelandic illustrated mouse, Maximus Musicus.
Through Apr 2
YoungArts Los Angeles; Various locations
See some of the city's most talented high schoolers perform everything from jazz to poetry after a week spent with creative luminaries.
Apr 4–May 14
Into the Woods; Ahmanson Theatre
Take a journey into the woods with classic fairytale characters, and new ones, and find out what happens when wishes do come true. Note: Recommended for ages 10 and up.
Apr 7-9
Long Beach Grand Prix; Downtown Long Beach
Watch high-powered cars tear up the streets of Long Beach alongside rock-climbing walls and racing simulators for kids at the Long Beach Arena.
Apr 8
Harry Potter Roller Skating Night; Moonlight Rollerway
Lace up your Muggle skates and roll around the not-Quidditch pitch at this annual Harry Potter celebration.
Apr 8
So Cal Corgi Beach Day; Huntington Beach
Hit the beach with fellow devoted dog owners at this adorable corgi meet-up.
Apr 8-May 21
Renaissance Pleasure Faire; Santa Fe Dam Recreation Area
Prepareth thy schedules and costumes for the return of the oldest Ren Faire in the country, with plenty of performances and jousting.
Apr 14-16
Big Bunny's Spring Fling; Los Angeles Zoo
Get acquainted with cute creatures through themed crafts, rabbit petting zoos, live music and photo ops with the Easter Bunny and spring fairies.
Apr 14
Easter Hoppening; Malibu Bluffs Park
Celebrate a laidback Easter on the waterfront with this egg hunt and activity-filled fair.
Apr 15
Egg-ceptional Celebration!; Los Angeles County Arboretum & Botanical Garden
Take part in an egg scramble and egg-expedition on the arboretum grounds.
Apr 15
The Bunny Trail; Juan Bautista de Anza Park
Hop on over to Calabasas' Juan Bautista de Anza Park for this annual Easter egg hunt.
Apr 15
Egg Bowl; Rose Bowl Stadium
Search for Easter eggs on the biggest grass field imaginable: the Rose Bowl.
Apr 15, 22, 29
The Great Los Angeles River CleanUp; Various locations
Do your part in restoring the river with this all-ages, coordinated cleanup effort across 15 different spots.
Apr 16
Easter Fest; Grand Hope Park
Partake in one of several Easter egg hunts along with bounce houses, face painting, arts and crafts, and more during this kid-friendly, Downtown celebration.
Apr 15, 16
Kidspace Egg Hunt; Kidspace Children's Museum
Pet real bunnies and search for hundreds of candy-filled eggs hidden throughout the Galvin Physics Forest at this Pasadena celebration.
Apr 22, 23
California Poppy Festival; Sgt. Steve Owen Memorial Park
Mark the annual poppy bloom after a wet winter as Lancaster hosts a family-friendly street fair inspired by the bright-orange state flower.
Apr 22, 23
Festival of Books; USC
Feed your child's bookworm tendencies with two days of readings and performances, including appearances by children's book authors and illustrators.
Apr 22-May 19
Wild for the Planet; Los Angeles Zoo
Learn how to make a positive impact on the environment during an interactive puppet show and listen to special conservation-themed zookeeper talks and animal feedings.
Apr 22, 23
Grand Butterfly Release; Kidspace Children's Museum
Watch hundreds of butterflies set free into the air at this springtime tradition. Visit Kidspace in the weeks prior to adopt a painted lady caterpillar (food provided).
Through Apr 28
theBlu; Natural History Museum
Swim alongside manta rays, angler fish and a blue whale—without ever getting wet—during this 6-minute virtual reality exhibition.
Through Sept 4
Butterfly Pavilion; Natural History Museum
Wander around the Natural History Museum’s seasonal pavilion as hundreds of free-flying moths and butterflies flutter overhead.
Ongoing
Free museum days; Various locations
Make the most of free days at LACMA, the Natural History Museum and more, plus always-free museums like the Hammer, Getty and Broad.
Want more? Sign up here to stay in the know.