22 things to do with kids in April 2017

Spring has arrived, and along with it beach weather and tons of Easter egg hunts. When a simple trip to the playground won't do, keep your tot occupied with these 22 things to do with kids in April.

Apr 1, 8

Reykjavík Festival: Maximus Musicus; Walt Disney Concert Hall

Learn about instruments and Iceland's captivating music scene at this kid-friendly concert, led by the lively Icelandic illustrated mouse, Maximus Musicus.

Through Apr 2

YoungArts Los Angeles; Various locations

See some of the city's most talented high schoolers perform everything from jazz to poetry after a week spent with creative luminaries.

Apr 4–May 14

Into the Woods; Ahmanson Theatre

Take a journey into the woods with classic fairytale characters, and new ones, and find out what happens when wishes do come true. Note: Recommended for ages 10 and up.

Apr 7-9

Long Beach Grand Prix; Downtown Long Beach

Watch high-powered cars tear up the streets of Long Beach alongside rock-climbing walls and racing simulators for kids at the Long Beach Arena.

Apr 8

Harry Potter Roller Skating Night; Moonlight Rollerway

Lace up your Muggle skates and roll around the not-Quidditch pitch at this annual Harry Potter celebration.

Apr 8

So Cal Corgi Beach Day; Huntington Beach

Hit the beach with fellow devoted dog owners at this adorable corgi meet-up.

Apr 8-May 21

Renaissance Pleasure Faire; Santa Fe Dam Recreation Area

Prepareth thy schedules and costumes for the return of the oldest Ren Faire in the country, with plenty of performances and jousting.

Apr 14-16

Big Bunny's Spring Fling; Los Angeles Zoo

Get acquainted with cute creatures through themed crafts, rabbit petting zoos, live music and photo ops with the Easter Bunny and spring fairies.

Apr 14

Easter Hoppening; Malibu Bluffs Park

Celebrate a laidback Easter on the waterfront with this egg hunt and activity-filled fair.

Apr 15

Egg-ceptional Celebration!; Los Angeles County Arboretum & Botanical Garden

Take part in an egg scramble and egg-expedition on the arboretum grounds.

Apr 15

The Bunny Trail; Juan Bautista de Anza Park

Hop on over to Calabasas' Juan Bautista de Anza Park for this annual Easter egg hunt.

Apr 15

Egg Bowl; Rose Bowl Stadium

Search for Easter eggs on the biggest grass field imaginable: the Rose Bowl.

Apr 15, 22, 29

The Great Los Angeles River CleanUp; Various locations

Do your part in restoring the river with this all-ages, coordinated cleanup effort across 15 different spots.

Apr 16

Easter Fest; Grand Hope Park

Partake in one of several Easter egg hunts along with bounce houses, face painting, arts and crafts, and more during this kid-friendly, Downtown celebration.

Apr 15, 16

Kidspace Egg Hunt; Kidspace Children's Museum

Pet real bunnies and search for hundreds of candy-filled eggs hidden throughout the Galvin Physics Forest at this Pasadena celebration.

Apr 22, 23

California Poppy Festival; Sgt. Steve Owen Memorial Park

Mark the annual poppy bloom after a wet winter as Lancaster hosts a family-friendly street fair inspired by the bright-orange state flower.

Apr 22, 23

Festival of Books; USC

Feed your child's bookworm tendencies with two days of readings and performances, including appearances by children's book authors and illustrators.

Apr 22-May 19

Wild for the Planet; Los Angeles Zoo

Learn how to make a positive impact on the environment during an interactive puppet show and listen to special conservation-themed zookeeper talks and animal feedings.

Apr 22, 23

Grand Butterfly Release; Kidspace Children's Museum

Watch hundreds of butterflies set free into the air at this springtime tradition. Visit Kidspace in the weeks prior to adopt a painted lady caterpillar (food provided).

Through Apr 28

theBlu; Natural History Museum

Swim alongside manta rays, angler fish and a blue whale—without ever getting wet—during this 6-minute virtual reality exhibition.

Through Sept 4

Butterfly Pavilion; Natural History Museum

Wander around the Natural History Museum’s seasonal pavilion as hundreds of free-flying moths and butterflies flutter overhead.

Ongoing

Free museum days; Various locations

Make the most of free days at LACMA, the Natural History Museum and more, plus always-free museums like the Hammer, Getty and Broad.

